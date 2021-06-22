Morning Brief: COVID Inequities Persist, A School For Hollywood, And Prepping For The Big One

You can power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our June Member drive.

Good morning, L.A. It's June 22.

And now, back to the news…

Racial discrepancies in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths persisted at staggering rates throughout the pandemic. Now that vaccines are available, cases and deaths are going down overall — but inequities still exist.

My colleague Jackie Fortiér reports that over four weeks in May and June, the death rate among L.A.’s Black community dropped by 75%. But, it’s still four times higher than the death rate in the Asian community, and twice as high as the death rate among white Angelenos.

Some of this may be the result of lower vaccination rates. While 73% of eligible Asians, 64% of whites and 51% of Latinos have received shots, just 43% of Black residents have done so.

Speaking at a recent press conference, public health director Barbara Ferrer said that “this is now a pandemic of unvaccinated people.”

Keep reading for more on what's happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.



What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... This Week's Event Pick: Preparing For The Big One

A bridge in Oaxaca, Mexico after a magnitude 8.1 earthquake. A quake of similar strength could hit California any time. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

We’re teaming up with the Los Angeles Times to show you how to prepare for and survive a major earthquake in Southern California.

Join us on June 24th for a community forum to discuss the reality of living in earthquake country with quake expert Lucy Jones, KPCC/LAist science reporter Jacob Margolis, L.A. Times reporter Rong-Gong Lin II, L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison, and “All Things Considered” host Austin Cross.