Racism 101

BRIANNA, 35

Until seventh grade, Brianna was surrounded almost entirely by Asian Americans, in one of the most diverse cities in the world. She was deeply affected by that homogeneity — she and her peers were acutely aware of being racially different from the rest of our community, but only had media depictions of other groups to base their differences upon.

She also consumed media voraciously, and was likewise affected by the centrality of whiteness in every book, movie, TV show and history lesson she came across — to the point that when she wrote fictional short stories as a hobby, all her protagonists were white. This all made her really interested in probing the structures that shape how we view race and what prevents us from recognizing ourselves as the center of our own stories.

MIKE, 30s

Mike is a mixed-race journalist/writer. Born in Palo Alto and raised in the Pacific Northwest, he moved to Los Angeles more than a decade ago. His mother, half-Hawaiian and half-Puerto Rican, was born in Hawaii before Hawaii became a state. She came with her mother to the mainland as the first in the family to do so, leaving her siblings behind. Mike grew up with split custody between his mom and his white/Jewish father. His mixed background always left him feeling on the outside, unable to find a group he quite fit in with — at times, even within his own family. Mike has spent time in faith spaces and dealt with explicit racism there, as well as seeing how those beliefs can be used to fight racism. Outside his work as a journalist, Mike writes screenplays with his wife, working to create diverse characters beyond what we’ve traditionally seen in our entertainment. He’s also written a book scheduled for release in 2021.

ROSEANNE, 60

Roseanne is a descendant of the Mescalero Apache and Tewa tribes originating from the state of New Mexico. She grew up in the L.A. area. The daughter of a single mother, she moved around Southern California until she found a home in the Inland Empire. Roseanne is now a mother of six — four girls and twin boys, who have made her grandmother to nine grandchildren. Roseanne began her college career later in life and is currently a student in a medical anthropology doctorate program. Upon graduation, she plans to pursue and devote her career to improving Native American health care policy.

MATTHEW, 33

Matthew is a multi-ethnic Afro Indigenous educator, poet and rapper from Jacksonville, Florida. living in Los Angeles. He’s a first-generation American whose parents immigrated to the United States; his mother, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent from Honduras, his father from Cuba. Matthew’s writing is often about being raised in an environment where no one looked or sounded like him, as well as racism and microaggressions he experienced as a youth. He is currently a director at Street Poets Inc. He’s the co-founder of the Spoken Literature Art Movement, an L.A.-based writing and performance workshop series celebrating its third year of programming.

ROY, 37

Roy says that you might call him half lumpia and half biriyani – he’s half Filipino and half Indian. Growing up in different corners of the United States exposed him to the cultural and political diversity of the country. Born in Lake Forest in Orange County, Roy’s family then moved to Poughkeepsie, New York, Augusta, Georgia, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and then Richmond, Virginia, where Roy lived from late elementary school through college. Roy’s mom is from the Philippines, and his dad is from the state of Kerala in South India. The two cultures have a lot in common – with values rooted in extended family bonds and centered around Catholic faith. Since English was the common language of his parents and what was spoken around the house, Roy never learned Tagalog or Malayalam.

Today, Roy works as the underwriting coordinator at KPCC, and he feels that it’s important for everyone to see representation in the media of people who look like them. At a young age, Roy felt a connection with the music group The Jets (eight siblings from the South Pacific island nation of Tonga, but that felt close enough) and the movie “Surf Ninjas” (about two L.A. teens who discover they’re Asian crown princes) which was hilarious and still holds up.

DONNA, 33

Donna is a Black, queer artist (and mother) who celebrates, liberates and disrupts as a form of activism and spirituality. Donna serves on several local boards and committees for theater professionals including LA STAGE Alliance, IAMA Theatre Company and Watts Village Theater Company. Donna is also co-founder of Hardcorps, an arts organization which provides training to under-resourced artists, and an anti-racist workshop facilitator. She has also taught at universities and conservatories across the country. Currently, Donna is working with nonprofit HowlRound to craft curriculum to support a revised theater canon, with attention to BIPOC, LGBTQ2A+ and disabled stories that seek to revitalize American storytelling in this new era. She is a third generation native Angeleno and takes that sh*t very seriously.

CARENE, 26

Carene is an actress, writer, singer, educator and proud Angelena. As a Black Armenian woman, she is drawn to storytelling that centers marginalized narratives and firmly believes that true art exists to create empathy and social change. Her identity and upbringing in Los Angeles informs both her art and intersectional activism. Carene serves as the Artistic Associate for Social Justice at Independent Shakespeare Co. and is a teaching artist with Unusual Suspects Theatre and Creative Acts.

PAT, 64

Pat was born in 1955 and raised in East Los Angeles. Born to a Mexican mother and a Chicano father, the families of her parents lived less than 500 miles apart but were separated by the political border that eventually settled between them. They embodied the saying, “We didn’t cross the border – the border crossed us.” Pat came of age during the Chicano Moratorium of the late 1960s/early 1970s. Her writings, which reflect those times, are anthologized and she is currently finishing her novel/memoir. Pat is a lesbian who completely identifies as a woman, whose femininity has a name: butch. She has a lifelong love of motorcycles and has ridden for almost 50 years. Pat married the femme of her dreams in 2008. They have a daughter who just turned 20.

O'NEIL, 45

O’Neil is an actor who was born in Kingston, Jamaica to a Cuban father and a Jamaican mother. He came to the United States at age 12, moving to a rough neighborhood on the southwest side of Detroit. He attended Michigan State University, where he studied theater and discovered his love for Shakespeare. After graduating with an MFA, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his love of performance. O’Neil has three kids: one boy and two girls, one of whom is biracial. He has lived in L.A. for 20 years and has loved every minute of it.

AHMED, 49

Ahmed is a first-generation Egyptian American born to parents who immigrated to the U.S. in 1969. Coming from a country that had such an array of diverse skin colors, he says his parents didn't even know the word "racism" until they came to America. Ahmed grew up in white suburbia of the San Fernando Valley. He was only one of two kids in his entire elementary school "of color." His family moved to Thousand Oaks during his senior year. It was then he was first accused of being a "narc" and threatened with notes calling him a "sand-n*gger." He focused on his studies and worked various jobs and slowly moved up the corporate ladder. However, Ahmed says, looking back at the challenges he’s faced, he knows he could have progressed even farther in his career if it weren't for the color of his skin.

DEBORA, 38

Debora is a first-generation Egyptian American. She grew up in a single ethnicity, dual religion home. Debora spent her early years in Downey, a city she describes as “culturally sterile.” Halfway through middle school, she moved to Arcadia, predominantly Asian and white. She says the recurring theme in her life was not fitting in. Debora says that she was too naive to realize it when she was younger, but came to understand that many disadvantages she faced were due to her ethnicity and, sometimes, her religious beliefs. “I’ve seen how suppressing one's true self can get you places, but I’ve also seen how being so fake to appease others will destroy a person as well,” she said. Despite the discriminations Debora faced, she refused to be fake for the sake of being accepted. In fact, being so different is what she says helped her land one of her first jobs, an internship at local radio station KROQ.

