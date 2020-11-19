Racism 101 Asked And Answered: "What's The Deal With The Word 'Cholo'?"

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

By Dana Amihere and Giuliana Mayo

WHAT IS RACISM 101?

The country erupted into protests, unrest and a renewed dialogue about systemic racism following George Floyd's killing. We held the first round of a virtual conversation event series, Unheard LA: A Deeper Listen, with a tie-in to Race In LA. The discussion repeatedly returned to how Black and Brown people were being asked for their opinion, for resources and to answer questions on racial issues -- and how exhausting it can be.

In response, we created Racism 101 to help our audience facilitate their own thought-provoking talks around race, with a conversation "starter kit," and extensive anti-racism resource guides to inform and educate.

We also solicited questions from our audience -- awkward, silly, tough-to-ask questions -- that they've perhaps wanted to ask people unlike themselves, but have been too shy, embarrassed or afraid to ask. We assembled a panel of 12 Angelenos willing to answer these questions so folks didn't have to ask their friends, or even strangers.

Here are several of our panelists' responses to one of the questions that we received.

WHAT'S ON YOUR MIND?

Q: "What's the deal with the term 'cholo?' How did it evolve, and who is allowed to say it?"

MTV Decoded, a weekly web series, breaks down the origins of the word cholo.

Cholo can evoke many negative connations and stereotypes. But there's a historical, cultural complexity enmeshed in those five letters.

Ari Taylor, a recent USC journalism master's program graduate, explored these intricacies in her capstone project. She summarizes them succinctly:

It's safe to say that cholo culture is more than riding down Sunset in a candy-coated Impala or going to Sephora in order to draw on the most perfect eyeliner wing. It's more than negative stereotypes of gangbanging on the blocks of East L.A.



It is history. It is a culture. It is resistance and activism.





HOW OUR RACISM 101 PANELISTS RESPONDED

Pat, a Latina from East L.A., had this to say:

"There are many differing explanations of the term cholo. You can look it up to find it described as a derogatory term for mestizos, who are the results of the indigeneous people and the European invaders. I am a mestiza. However, from my perspective, there are two ways to view the term: From the inside: a cholo is a member of a varrio. A cholo is ready to do battle with any external threats to the varrio. From the outside: a cholo is considered a gangmember and therefore a threat to be put away in prison at the earliest possible time. To those of us from the varrio, it is easy to spot a cholo but not so for others. Because of that, I say the term is not meant for use by those not from the varrio."

Note: Barrio is the agreed upon spelling by the vast majority of Spanish speakers. Varrio is Chicanoese - those of us in East Los Angeles, among other places, spell it with a "v."

Matthew, who describes himself as "multi-ethnic Afro-Indigenous" and the son of parents from Cuba and Honduras said this:

Editor's Note: Ari Taylor was Dana Amihere's graduate student at USC in Spring 2020.

