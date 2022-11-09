Mission Viejo City Council Election: What We Know So Far

Get the latest on this election delivered daily. From analysis of the results to ongoing coverage of L.A., start your day with our How To LA newsletter. Subscribe

Voters in Mission Viejo will choose representatives for all five city council seats. Five Republican incumbents are trying to hold onto their seats against a wave of Democratic challengers — though the seats are technically non-partisan. It's the first time voters will elect councilmembers by district, rather than at large, and voting comes after two legal challenges against the city council.

An Orange County Superior Court judge ruled in late August that three councilmembers, all on the November ballot, had illegally overstayed their terms by almost two years.

The councilmembers were supposed to be up for reelection in 2020 but when changes to the city’s voting system didn’t happen in time, they stayed in office past their elected term. A separate legal settlement earlier this year led city officials to put the two other council seats up for election this year rather than in 2022.

Keep in mind that in tight races particularly, the winner may not be determined for days or weeks after Election Day. In L.A. County, the first batch of results released includes vote by mail ballots received before Election Day, followed by early votes cast at vote centers before Election Day, then votes cast in-person on Election Day. This process is expected to wrap up in the early hours of Nov. 9. Then, additional results will be released following a schedule you can see on the county's site. In California, ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 are counted toward the results as long as they arrive within seven days of the election. Results must be certified by county election officials by Dec. 8.

You can track the status of your ballot:



If your mail-in ballot is rejected for any reason (like a missing or mismatched signature), your county registrar must contact you to give you a chance to fix it. In Orange County, the registrar will send you a notification by mail and you have until Nov. 22 to reply and "cure" your ballot.



Early voters and mail-in ballots have fundamentally reshaped how votes are counted and when election results are known.

Our priority will be sharing outcomes and election calls only when they have been thoroughly checked and vetted. To that end, we will rely on NPR and The Associated Press for race calls. We will not report the calls or projections of other news outlets. You can find more on NPR and The AP's process for counting votes and calling races here, here and here.

