Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Morning Brief: Your Voting Plan, Baby Formula, And ‘Score for Here’

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published May 11, 2022 6:30 AM
VGP/VGP City Council.jpg
(Illustration by Chava Sanchez)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Good morning, L.A. It’s May 11.

On June 7 — less than a month from now — L.A. will hold a primary election. The ballot will ask voters to weigh in on our next sheriff, two board of supervisor seats, eight city council seats, multiple school board seats, and a U.S. Senate seat, among others.

You’ll have between 14 and 19 races to vote on, depending on where you live in L.A. County. That’s a lot of vote prep to do, and we’re here to help. Today, we launched LAist’s Voter Game Plan, a one-stop shop where you can tap into a wealth of knowledge on each race.

Think of it as a cheat sheet for your civic duty — with some unexpected plot twists.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

For instance, maybe your eyes glaze over when it comes to selecting a new City Controller. But remember back in 2008 when someone found 7,000 untested DNA rape kits sitting in an LAPD freezer? It was the controller who figured that out. Think of the position as a kind of watchdog for L.A.

About The Morning Brief

  • The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

Or maybe you don’t have school-age children, so you’re not totally sure why you should care about the school board. Well, their agenda this year includes accountability for the $25 million that was redirected from school policing to the Black Student Achievement Plan, and making up for pandemic learning loss — issues that affect not just the city but the very future of civilization. 

We also cover voting logistics, like where to send in your mail-in ballot, and important registration deadlines. 

So, dive in and take a look around! And if you have any unanswered questions, fire them off to us right here.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

The Brief

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... This Art Installation Triggers Musical Compositions

A sketched graphical map showing how sound interacts with the physical space in the artist's exhibition.
A portion of the graphic map, designed by Sarno, combining the physical space with the invisible spaces of various sounds.
(Courtesy artist Jimena Sarno)
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Artist Jimena Sarno’s Score for Here installation, which opened over the weekend at the L.A. Historic State Park, lets visitors compose sound in real time as they stroll around the grounds.

My colleagues Zoe Kurland and Mike Roe report that walking into different parts of the park triggers a different sound from Sarno’s collection, like an old out-of-tune piano from a home in Thailand, a broken faucet from Buenos Aires, and a man working as a mattress cleaner in Iran announcing that he was coming around. The sounds come from artists, writers, poets, and others from around the world.

Help Us Cover Your Community

  • Got something you’ve always wanted to know about Southern California and the people who call it home? Is there an issue you want us to cover? Ask us anything.

  • Have a tip about news on which we should dig deeper? Let us know.

Related Stories