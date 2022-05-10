The Nationwide Baby Formula Shortage Is Getting Worse

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

It's getting even harder to find baby formula.

First, there were the supply chain issues. Then Abbott Nutrition recalled and withheld some of its baby formula products due to concerns about possible contamination after several infants got sick and two died.

Ryan G., from Valley Glen, said he and his wife have spent hours trying to find formula for their infant son.

"Within the last month, it's been almost impossible," he told us. "We've talked to the doctor about switching to different formulas because we couldn't find the one that we were on. One of the ones that was suggested by the doctor, we also could not find."

He said they were finally able to find some formula a couple of weeks ago, but he hopes his son will be able to soon switch to solid food full-time.

Sagrario Nielsen with L.A. County's Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program said she worries about clients whose babies are too young for that.

"We've been reaching out to them and there's like a handful of them that we haven't been able to reach," she said. "The pharmacy didn't issue them the formula and we haven't either because we haven't been able to confirm what formula the baby is using."

Nielsen said families struggling to find baby formula should reach out to their pediatrician to see if they can switch brands. And they should call stores ahead of time to see if they have formula in stock.