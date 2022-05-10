Support for LAist comes from
News

LA To Reduce Outdoor Watering From Three Days Per Week To Two

By  Erin Stone
Published May 10, 2022 11:14 AM
Starting June 1, people in the city of Los Angeles will be allowed to water their lawns and gardens two days a week, down from the current limit of three days.

The decision is a response to the state's ongoing drought.

In a statement, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said this is just one part of a larger effort to conserve water.

"Regardless of how much we’ve already done, today is about recognizing how much further we have to go,” he said. “If we want our children and grandchildren to be able to turn to the tap with confidence, we need to double down on the solutions that have made conservation a way of life in L.A.”

We will continue to update this story.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

