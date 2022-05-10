LA To Reduce Outdoor Watering From Three Days Per Week To Two

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Starting June 1, people in the city of Los Angeles will be allowed to water their lawns and gardens two days a week, down from the current limit of three days.

The decision is a response to the state's ongoing drought.

In a statement, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said this is just one part of a larger effort to conserve water.

"Regardless of how much we’ve already done, today is about recognizing how much further we have to go,” he said. “If we want our children and grandchildren to be able to turn to the tap with confidence, we need to double down on the solutions that have made conservation a way of life in L.A.”

We will continue to update this story.