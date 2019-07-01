Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Erin Stone

Climate Emergency Reporter | (she/her)

Erin Stone is a journalist whose work focuses on the social, environmental, and economic realities and disparities people face. Her reporting has taken her from a roomful of surgeons performing a liver transplant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to the back of a motorcycle in Odessa, Texas, during an evening ride with a sober bikers club, to the silty islands of the Sundarbans in India, where people live on the front line of climate change. Follow her at: @erstone7.

Stories by Erin Stone

Support for LAist comes from:
Become a sponsor