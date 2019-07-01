Erin Stone is a journalist whose work focuses on the social, environmental, and economic realities and disparities people face. Her reporting has taken her from a roomful of surgeons performing a liver transplant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to the back of a motorcycle in Odessa, Texas, during an evening ride with a sober bikers club, to the silty islands of the Sundarbans in India, where people live on the front line of climate change. Follow her at: @erstone7.