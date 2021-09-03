Morning Brief: Wildfire Smoke, Sunny Weather, And Zuma Canyon

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s September 3.

As wildfire season continues, many of us will be wondering how to keep ourselves and our families safe from smoke; no one can forget the images of red skies over California last September, and the feeling of needing to stay indoors for days on end.

But what’s the best way to stay safe? Allen Goldstein, a professor at UC Berkeley, said that closing up houses and apartments and filtering the air inside can significantly reduce the amount of indoor smoke.

Goldstein ran a study that assessed how much particulate matter, which is what we want to avoid inhaling during wildfires, infiltrated homes in urban areas such as L.A. and San Francisco during the wildfires of 2020.

Using data from sensors that people put in their homes, researchers found that by shutting doors and windows and turning on air filtration devices, Californians were able to cut in half the amount of smoke that got inside their buildings and homes.

“People were really protecting themselves,” Goldstein said.

The study also found that newer buildings with air conditioning let in less smoke and particulates as a result of being sealed more tightly than older buildings.

Goldstein emphasized the importance of using an air filtration device indoors for extra protection, either by purchasing a commercial product or, for the handy individuals among us, making a DIY system on your own.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Weekend Reads

There's a lot going on in the world right now, and it’s hard enough to keep up with our day-to-day lives, let alone to stay current on the news. But if you have some time this weekend, here’s what you may have missed:

Before You Go ... This Weekend's Outdoor Pick: Zuma Canyon Trail

The Zuma Canyon Trail in Malibu. (National Park Service)

Explore Malibu’s Zuma Canyon along a 2.8-mile, out-and-back moderate trail. There's some shade along the walk and you'll see great canyon and ocean views. The canyon has other short trail junctions if you want to extend your walk, but our preference would be to hit Zuma Beach after the hike.

