Two Shootings Force Brief Lockdowns At Santee High And Maple Primary Center

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Two apparently unrelated shootings briefly forced Santee High School and Maple Primary Center into lockdowns Thursday.

Gil Gamez, president of the school police officers union, said one incident occurred on Maple street outside Santee shortly before 2 p.m., as students were walking down the street after dismissal.

“Two kids get into a fight, the loser of the fight produces a gun and shoots the other individual, hits him in the right leg,” Gamez said, adding that a school police officer who had been called to the scene applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg.

LAPD spokesman Tony Im said the shooter used a handgun, and fled the scene on a light blue bicycle.

Gamez said the shooting victim was 17; Im said he was approximately that age.

Gamez said the other incident, outside of Maple Primary Center several blocks to the south, involved two adults and no students.

Both shootings victims were taken to area hospitals; Im said both of their conditions were unknown.

The high school and the primary center were placed on lockdown after the shootings, but the school police tweeted shortly after 3 p.m. that the lockdowns had been lifted.

We will have more on this developing story.