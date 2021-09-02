Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Two Shootings Force Brief Lockdowns At Santee High And Maple Primary Center

By  Robert Garrova  and LAist Staff
Updated Sep 2, 2021 5:38 PM
Published Sep 2, 2021 2:42 PM
A red marker shows the location of Santee High south of the 10 Freeway and a east of the 110 Freeway
(Screenshot via Google maps)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Two apparently unrelated shootings briefly forced Santee High School and Maple Primary Center into lockdowns Thursday.

Gil Gamez, president of the school police officers union, said one incident occurred on Maple street outside Santee shortly before 2 p.m., as students were walking down the street after dismissal.

“Two kids get into a fight, the loser of the fight produces a gun and shoots the other individual, hits him in the right leg,” Gamez said, adding that a school police officer who had been called to the scene applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg.

LAPD spokesman Tony Im said the shooter used a handgun, and fled the scene on a light blue bicycle.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Gamez said the shooting victim was 17; Im said he was approximately that age.

Gamez said the other incident, outside of Maple Primary Center several blocks to the south, involved two adults and no students.

Both shootings victims were taken to area hospitals; Im said both of their conditions were unknown.

The high school and the primary center were placed on lockdown after the shootings, but the school police tweeted shortly after 3 p.m. that the lockdowns had been lifted.

We will have more on this developing story.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
What questions do you have about Southern California?