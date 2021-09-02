The Best Things To Do This Labor Day Weekend In LA And SoCal: Sep. 2-6
Get in the swing with some free jazz. Salsa dance the night away. Rock out to retro pop punk. Stuff yourself with baklava. Enjoy the Bard under the stars.
With the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are happening as scheduled.
Friday, Sept. 3, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Jazz at LACMA Limited Edition | Larry Nash & The Jazz Symphonics
Smidt Welcome Plaza at LACMA
5905 Wilshire Blvd., Miracle Mile
Enjoy some free, outdoor jazz from pianist Larry Nash, who has performed with Joni Mitchell, Etta James and Bill Withers. He'll be joined by his all-star rhythm section. Capacity is limited so make sure to RSVP.
COST: FREE, RSVP required, MORE INFO
Friday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Dance DTLA: Salsa Night
Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center
135 N. Grand Ave., DTLA
Mask up and join a salsa party in DTLA with free lessons from top instructors followed by a dance. There will also be food trucks, craft-making workshops and drinks.
COST: FREE, MORE INFO
Thu-Fri, Sept. 2-3, 8 p.m.
Patti Smith with Jackson Smith and Tony Shanahan
The Ford Theater
2580 Cahuenga Blvd E, Hollywood
Punk rocker, poet and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Patti Smith returns for two nights of stripped-down songs. She’s joined by guitarist (and her son) Jackson Smith and bassist Tony Shanahan. Masks are required.
COST: $60+, MORE INFO
Friday, Sept. 3, 5:30 p.m.
The Hella Mega Tour: Green Day + Weezer + Fall Out Boy
Dodger Stadium
1000 Vin Scully Ave.
Say it ain't so! Pop punk legends Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy visit Dodger Stadium for the L.A. leg of their national tour. This is the perfect start to the weekend for anyone who wants to release their pent up angst or relive their emo days.
COST: $69+, MORE INFO
Friday, Sept. 3, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
KCRW’s Summer Nights with KCRW DJs Raul Campos and Anthony Valadez
Descanso Gardens
1418 Descanso Dr., La Cañada Flintridge
Explore the urban oasis and botanical gardens then dance the night away to sets from KCRW DJs. Arrive early to take a leisurely stroll because the gardens open at 6 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m. Parking and admission are free.
COST: FREE, MORE INFO
Friday, Sept. 3 (opening day), 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains
Vogue Multicultural Museum
6675 Hollywood Blvd.
Take an audiovisual and musical journey through the history of one of the world’s most iconic rock bands at the Vogue Multicultural Museum’s opening of the new Pink Floyd exhibition. Experience Pink Floyd’s psychedelic sounds coupled with images from long-time collaborator Storm Thorgerson, satire illustrator Gerald Scarfe and lighting artist Peter Wynne-Wilson.
COST: $46+, MORE INFO
Friday, Sept. 3 - Monday Sept. 5
Cinecon(line)
Virtual event
For decades, film buffs have gathered over Labor Day weekend to watch classic movies at the Egyptian. This year, for the second time, the film fest goes virtual. The four-day online extravaganza will feature two brand new documentaries, rare clips from early television and many more surprises. Best part? It’s all free.
COST: FREE, MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Easy Mornings at Grand Park
200 N. Grand Ave., DTLA
For family friendly fun, head to Grand Park where you'll find print and zine-making workshops, live music from DJ Maurice de la Falaise and a performance from the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre.
COST: FREE, MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 4, 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Grand Performances: Subsuelo’s 10 Year Anniversary Performance
California Plaza
340 S. Grand Ave., DTLA
Born in Boyle Heights, global music collective Subsuelo celebrates its 10th anniversary with a free concert. The band mixes hip-hop, cumbia, reggaeton, dancehall and kuduro, among other genres. They’re joined by Los Rakas, Uproot Andy, Reyna Tropical, Zuzuka Poderosa, Cumbiatón and Late Night Laggers.
COST: FREE with RSVP, MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m.
A Night With Juke Bounce Werk
Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center
135 N. Grand Ave., DTLA
The Summer SoundWaves series wraps up with a night celebrating dance and music culture of Footwork. The line-up features influencers including JLin, Kush Jones, DJ SWISHA, DJ Clent and Corey, DJ Noir, Jae Drago and G Frequent dropping beats with fancy footwork from King Charles and his Creation Global crew.
COST: $20 for adults, FREE for kids under 12, MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 4 - Monday, Sept. 5, 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Summer Evening Strolls at The Huntington Gardens
1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino
Take a twilight stroll through the Huntington’s 130 gorgeous acres (you can check out what’s blooming here) during the last official weekend of summer. Hungry? Grab some tacos at the 1919 Cafe or a croissant at the Red Car. Tickets and reservations are required, even for members.
COST: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, students, and military, $5 for youth, FREE for members MORE INFO
Friday, Sept. 3 & Saturday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.
John Williams: Maestro of the Movies
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
Want to hear the Imperial March live? John Williams returns to the Hollywood Bowl for Labor Day Weekend to conduct the L.A. Philharmonic with David Newman in a celebration of his renowned cinematic composition.
COST: $18-56, MORE INFO
Friday, Sept. 3 - Monday, Sept. 6
11th Annual African Fashion and Music Festival (Ankara Festival 2021)
Globe Theater Los Angeles
740 S. Broadway, DTLA
The Ankara Festival, named for the boldly-printed, traditional fabrics of Africa, celebrates the continent's culture through fashion, art, music, dance and food. This year's stacked lineup includes DJs, vendors, comedy performances, and a runway show featuring African designers and prints.
COST: $60+, MORE INFO
Friday, Sept. 3 - Sunday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m.
Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival: The Tempest
Old Zoo in Griffith Park
4801 Griffith Park Drive
Shakespeare in the park is back! Audiences can enjoy the Bard’s classic tale, The Tempest, on the grass. Don’t forget to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. While the event is free, guests are required to have a reservation, which they can make for a pod of up to four people.
COST: FREE, MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 4 & Sunday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m.
Cinespia Screenings at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery: Boogie Nights and The Breakfast Club
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood
Bring a picnic and catch a classic flick in a graveyard. On Saturday night, you can see Paul Thomas Anderson's chronicle of porn's golden age, Boogie Nights. If that's not your groove, Sunday night's show is '80s teen classic The Breakfast Club.
COST: $20-30, MORE INFO for Boogie Nights, MORE INFO for The Breakfast Club
Saturday Sept. 4 - Monday, Sept. 6
Fiesta Hermosa Locale
Downtown Hermosa Beach
Listen to live music, peruse art from local vendors and snack on some yummy treats — all right on the water — at Hermosa Beach’s annual Fiesta Hermosa. The shindig, which has been happening for more than 50 years, celebrates local SoCal artisans and food.
COST: $20-100, MORE INFO
Saturday, Sept. 4 - Monday, Sept. 6, Noon
Long Beach Greek Festival
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church
5761 E. Colorado St., Long Beach
Celebrate Hellenic culture with music, dancing and food — everything from baklava to gyros to Greek coffee. Highlights include dance lessons and performances as well as cooking demonstrations. Parking and shuttle services are free all weekend.
COST: $5, MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Zuma Canyon Trail
Explore Zuma Canyon in Malibu along a 2.8-mile, out-and-back moderate trail. There's some shade along the walk and you'll see great canyon and ocean views. The canyon has other short trail junctions if you want to extend your walk, but our preference would be to hit Zuma Beach after the hike. (It's only a 5-minute drive.) Zuma Canyon's trailhead is located in the northwest corner of the unpaved lot at the end of 5721 Bonsall Dr, Malibu.
Streaming Pick
What We Do In The Shadows — Season 3
Hulu
The comedy mockumentary based on Taika Waititi's 2014 movie follows four vampire roommates who have lived together for hundreds of years. Currently, they reside in Staten Island. The Emmy-nominated show drops its third season this Thursday on Hulu.
Dine & Drink Deals:
- Plant-based Dear Bella Creamery (above) has its grand opening in Hollywood. Look for flavors such as black sesame and Taiwanese pineapple cake. On Sunday, noon - 11 p.m., get a $1 scoop of ice cream if you follow the shop on Instagram at @dearbellacreamery.
- Van Leeuwen’s Internet-breaking mac and cheese ice cream has returned. Pick up a $10 pint at any of their five L.A. locations or have it shipped to you for $12.
- The Grant cocktail bar just opened in Glassell Park (3515 Eagle Rock Blvd.) with classic cocktails, natural wines, local beers and a range of low ABV and nonalcoholic beverages. It's the latest venture from Michael Lippman and Joshua Weinstein, who own Bar Bandini in Echo Park. (h/t the Eastsider)
- Ceci's Gastronomia has found a home in Silver Lake (2813 Sunset Blvd.) after operating as a home kitchen. Chef Francesco Lucatoro showcases lasagna, gnocchi, foccacia and meatballs, the way grandma made them. (h/t Los Angeles Times)
- The Farmhouse at Roger’s Garden in Corona del Mar celebrates its fifth birthday with $5 food and drink specials, Friday-Sunday. Highlights include kimchi fried rice, chicken meatballs and lots of wine.
- You may not be able to travel to Italy, but you can dream about about the Mediterranean while dining at new Pacific Palisades restaurant Enoteca 5, from the folks behind Cinque Terre West. Chef Gianbattista Vinzoni focuses on freshly made pasta and Italian wines in an intimate setting.
- Israeli restaurant Cafe Landwer opened its first West Coast location this week at Westfield Century City. Enjoy hummus (made fresh daily), shawarma, schnitzel and espresso.
- Grab some deep dish pizza and cool off with a cocktail (perhaps the yuzu-infused K-Town Cooler?) at Koreatown's Lock & Key. Want to avoid the hassle of cooking for your Labor Day festivities? Hit up the walk-up pizza window and grab a few pies.