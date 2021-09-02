The Best Things To Do This Labor Day Weekend In LA And SoCal: Sep. 2-6

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Get in the swing with some free jazz. Salsa dance the night away. Rock out to retro pop punk. Stuff yourself with baklava. Enjoy the Bard under the stars.

With the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are happening as scheduled.



Friday, Sept. 3, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Jazz at LACMA Limited Edition | Larry Nash & The Jazz Symphonics

Smidt Welcome Plaza at LACMA

5905 Wilshire Blvd., Miracle Mile

Enjoy some free, outdoor jazz from pianist Larry Nash, who has performed with Joni Mitchell, Etta James and Bill Withers. He'll be joined by his all-star rhythm section. Capacity is limited so make sure to RSVP.

COST: FREE, RSVP required, MORE INFO

Get your groove on at Dance DTLA, where you can learn to salsa before you dance the night away. (Courtesy of The Music Center)

Friday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Dance DTLA: Salsa Night

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., DTLA

Mask up and join a salsa party in DTLA with free lessons from top instructors followed by a dance. There will also be food trucks, craft-making workshops and drinks.

COST: FREE, MORE INFO

Patti Smith performs Friday night outdoors at The Ford Theater. (Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for Tibet House)

Thu-Fri, Sept. 2-3, 8 p.m.

Patti Smith with Jackson Smith and Tony Shanahan

The Ford Theater

2580 Cahuenga Blvd E, Hollywood

Punk rocker, poet and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Patti Smith returns for two nights of stripped-down songs. She’s joined by guitarist (and her son) Jackson Smith and bassist Tony Shanahan. Masks are required.

COST: $60+, MORE INFO

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer performs. (Joey Maloney via Flickr)

Friday, Sept. 3, 5:30 p.m.

The Hella Mega Tour: Green Day + Weezer + Fall Out Boy

Dodger Stadium

1000 Vin Scully Ave.

Say it ain't so! Pop punk legends Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy visit Dodger Stadium for the L.A. leg of their national tour. This is the perfect start to the weekend for anyone who wants to release their pent up angst or relive their emo days.

COST: $69+, MORE INFO

Join KCRW DJs in Descanso Gardens for a night of dancing and fun. (Courtesy of KCRW)

Friday, Sept. 3, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

KCRW’s Summer Nights with KCRW DJs Raul Campos and Anthony Valadez

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Dr., La Cañada Flintridge

Explore the urban oasis and botanical gardens then dance the night away to sets from KCRW DJs. Arrive early to take a leisurely stroll because the gardens open at 6 p.m. The music starts at 7 p.m. Parking and admission are free.

COST: FREE, MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 3 (opening day), 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains

Vogue Multicultural Museum

6675 Hollywood Blvd.

Take an audiovisual and musical journey through the history of one of the world’s most iconic rock bands at the Vogue Multicultural Museum’s opening of the new Pink Floyd exhibition. Experience Pink Floyd’s psychedelic sounds coupled with images from long-time collaborator Storm Thorgerson, satire illustrator Gerald Scarfe and lighting artist Peter Wynne-Wilson.

COST: $46+, MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 3 - Monday Sept. 5

Cinecon(line)

Virtual event

For decades, film buffs have gathered over Labor Day weekend to watch classic movies at the Egyptian. This year, for the second time, the film fest goes virtual. The four-day online extravaganza will feature two brand new documentaries, rare clips from early television and many more surprises. Best part? It’s all free.

COST: FREE, MORE INFO

Rainbow background graphic with the text "easy mornings" on it. (Chill out at Easy Mornings in Grand Park. / Courtesy of Grand Park)

Saturday, Sept. 4, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Easy Mornings at Grand Park

200 N. Grand Ave., DTLA

For family friendly fun, head to Grand Park where you'll find print and zine-making workshops, live music from DJ Maurice de la Falaise and a performance from the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre.

COST: FREE, MORE INFO

Subsuelo celebrates its 10 year anniversary with a performance in Grand Park. (Farah Sosa)

Saturday, Sept. 4, 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Grand Performances: Subsuelo’s 10 Year Anniversary Performance

California Plaza

340 S. Grand Ave., DTLA

Born in Boyle Heights, global music collective Subsuelo celebrates its 10th anniversary with a free concert. The band mixes hip-hop, cumbia, reggaeton, dancehall and kuduro, among other genres. They’re joined by Los Rakas, Uproot Andy, Reyna Tropical, Zuzuka Poderosa, Cumbiatón and Late Night Laggers.

COST: FREE with RSVP, MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m.

A Night With Juke Bounce Werk

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., DTLA

The Summer SoundWaves series wraps up with a night celebrating dance and music culture of Footwork. The line-up features influencers including JLin, Kush Jones, DJ SWISHA, DJ Clent and Corey, DJ Noir, Jae Drago and G Frequent dropping beats with fancy footwork from King Charles and his Creation Global crew.

COST: $20 for adults, FREE for kids under 12, MORE INFO

The Huntington Library Rose garden. (The Huntington Library / Flickr )

Saturday, Sept. 4 - Monday, Sept. 5, 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Summer Evening Strolls at The Huntington Gardens

1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino

Take a twilight stroll through the Huntington’s 130 gorgeous acres (you can check out what’s blooming here ) during the last official weekend of summer. Hungry? Grab some tacos at the 1919 Cafe or a croissant at the Red Car. Tickets and reservations are required, even for members.

COST: $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, students, and military, $5 for youth, FREE for members MORE INFO

You know it's summer when the Hollywood Bowl is in full swing. (Courtesy of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association)

Friday, Sept. 3 & Saturday, Sept. 4, 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.

John Williams: Maestro of the Movies

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Want to hear the Imperial March live? John Williams returns to the Hollywood Bowl for Labor Day Weekend to conduct the L.A. Philharmonic with David Newman in a celebration of his renowned cinematic composition.

COST: $18-56, MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 3 - Monday, Sept. 6

11th Annual African Fashion and Music Festival (Ankara Festival 2021)

Globe Theater Los Angeles

740 S. Broadway, DTLA

The Ankara Festival, named for the boldly-printed, traditional fabrics of Africa, celebrates the continent's culture through fashion, art, music, dance and food. This year's stacked lineup includes DJs, vendors, comedy performances, and a runway show featuring African designers and prints.

COST: $60+, MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 3 - Sunday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m.

Griffith Park Free Shakespeare Festival: The Tempest

Old Zoo in Griffith Park

4801 Griffith Park Drive

Shakespeare in the park is back! Audiences can enjoy the Bard’s classic tale, The Tempest, on the grass. Don’t forget to bring a blanket or lawn chairs. While the event is free, guests are required to have a reservation, which they can make for a pod of up to four people.

COST: FREE, MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 4 & Sunday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m.

Cinespia Screenings at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery: Boogie Nights and The Breakfast Club

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

Bring a picnic and catch a classic flick in a graveyard. On Saturday night, you can see Paul Thomas Anderson's chronicle of porn's golden age, Boogie Nights. If that's not your groove, Sunday night's show is '80s teen classic The Breakfast Club.

COST: $20-30, MORE INFO for Boogie Nights, MORE INFO for The Breakfast Club

Dine, drink, and enjoy artisan crafts at this years Fiesta Hermosa Locale in Hermosa Beach. (Courtesy of Fiesta Hermosa Locale)

Saturday Sept. 4 - Monday, Sept. 6

Fiesta Hermosa Locale

Downtown Hermosa Beach

Listen to live music, peruse art from local vendors and snack on some yummy treats — all right on the water — at Hermosa Beach’s annual Fiesta Hermosa. The shindig, which has been happening for more than 50 years, celebrates local SoCal artisans and food.

COST: $20-100, MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 4 - Monday, Sept. 6, Noon

Long Beach Greek Festival

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church

5761 E. Colorado St., Long Beach

Celebrate Hellenic culture with music, dancing and food — everything from baklava to gyros to Greek coffee. Highlights include dance lessons and performances as well as cooking demonstrations. Parking and shuttle services are free all weekend.

COST: $5, MORE INFO

The Zuma Canyon Trail in Malibu. (National Park Service)

Outdoor Pick

Zuma Canyon Trail

Explore Zuma Canyon in Malibu along a 2.8-mile, out-and-back moderate trail. There's some shade along the walk and you'll see great canyon and ocean views. The canyon has other short trail junctions if you want to extend your walk, but our preference would be to hit Zuma Beach after the hike. (It's only a 5-minute drive.) Zuma Canyon's trailhead is located in the northwest corner of the unpaved lot at the end of 5721 Bonsall Dr, Malibu.

Streaming Pick

What We Do In The Shadows — Season 3

Hulu

The comedy mockumentary based on Taika Waititi's 2014 movie follows four vampire roommates who have lived together for hundreds of years. Currently, they reside in Staten Island. The Emmy-nominated show drops its third season this Thursday on Hulu.

Ice cream from plant-based Della Bella Creamery. (Della Bella Creamery via Facebook)

Dine & Drink Deals: