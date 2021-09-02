Beautiful — But Dry — Weather Expected In LA This Labor Day Weekend

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

It's gonna be toasty and dry this Labor Day weekend. Los Angeles is expecting temperatures in the 70s and 80s on the coasts, and in the 90s and low 100s in parts of the valleys.

While most of the weekend is supposed to be sunny and beautiful (perfect for a day at the beach or an outdoor concert in the Hollywood Bowl ), coastal regions can expect some low clouds and fog in the early mornings and evenings due to the marine layer, according to the National Weather Service.

The marine layer is back to its usual antics! Stratus developed along the foothills of the San Gabriels and is now backbuilding into the LA basin. Also notice that random patch of stratus over Ventura County. This makes our forecasting much tougher but also more fun! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/tbuZqOcde0 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 2, 2021

Conditions are still expected to be pretty dry, and with fire season in full swing , experts at NWS are advising people to use extreme caution with potential firestarters, including bonfires, outdoor work, cigarettes, trailer chains, and other items or activities that could cause a spark due to the critically dry vegetation.

It’s also important to stay safe when temperatures start to heat up. You can check out LAist’s guide to keeping cool to make sure you don’t get too hot this weekend in the valley.