Morning Brief: Voting Day, Takeout Cocktails, And Blvd Mrkt

Good morning, L.A. It’s Sept. 14.

Today’s the last day to vote in the historic recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom, and no matter how you cast your ballot, you can rest assured that LAist will keep you informed of the outcome — and the ensuing fallout — through our reporting, and this newsletter.

As Californians decide how to vote in the recall election, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Newsom should the process go forward. He rose to the top of a list of dozens of candidates on the ballot despite initially not having his name on the list.

Elder and Newsom have traded barbs at debates, with Newsom repeatedly reminding voters that polls show minimal support for a recall, and Elder insisting that criticisms against him are “because I dare to say racism is no longer a major problem in America.”

Elder’s stance on racism is part of what prompted the Black political establishment in L.A. to organize against him.

“The policies that he projects are an absolute threat to the Black community,” said Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass. “When you talk about the COVID-19 rate, the death rate and the infection rate in the Black community, it’s a pretty obvious choice … People understand where their interests are.”

We’ll be covering the election closely on LAist and 89.3 KPCC, so stay tuned for updates throughout the day today and tomorrow.

