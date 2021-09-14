Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Morning Brief: Voting Day, Takeout Cocktails, And Blvd Mrkt

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Sep 14, 2021 5:00 AM
Voting information for the California gubernatorial recall election are shown organized by language in an office.
Voting information for the California gubernatorial recall election is seen at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office, Aug. 27, 2021 in Norwalk.
(Robyn Beck
/
AFP via Getty Images)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Sept. 14.

Today’s the last day to vote in the historic recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom, and no matter how you cast your ballot, you can rest assured that LAist will keep you informed of the outcome — and the ensuing fallout — through our reporting, and this newsletter.

But local journalism isn't easy work, and it isn't cheap to produce. We’re now embarking on our Fall Member Drive, so if you can, please make a donation today to help power our work.

And now, back to the news…

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

As Californians decide how to vote in the recall election, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Newsom should the process go forward. He rose to the top of a list of dozens of candidates on the ballot despite initially not having his name on the list.

Elder and Newsom have traded barbs at debates, with Newsom repeatedly reminding voters that polls show minimal support for a recall, and Elder insisting that criticisms against him are “because I dare to say racism is no longer a major problem in America.”

About The Morning Brief

  • The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

Elder’s stance on racism is part of what prompted the Black political establishment in L.A. to organize against him.

“The policies that he projects are an absolute threat to the Black community,” said Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass. “When you talk about the COVID-19 rate, the death rate and the infection rate in the Black community, it’s a pretty obvious choice … People understand where their interests are.”

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

We’ll be covering the election closely on LAist and 89.3 KPCC, so stay tuned for updates throughout the day today and tomorrow.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

  • A brushfire that broke out in Castaic this weekend remains at 462 acres Monday morning, and is now 63% contained.
  • A federal lawsuit filed by six LAPD employees against the city’s vaccine mandate argues that the requirement violates their constitutional protections, but a legal expert says that argument is unlikely to hold up in court.
  • Breakthrough COVID-19 cases are becoming more common; here's what you should know.
  • The search is on to help California farmers find less-thirsty tree crops.
  • Even if a new governor immediately revokes a bunch of Newsom's decisions, California's legislature could push back.
  • On the second-to-last day of voting in the recall election, data shows Democrats turning out in high numbers to support Newsom.
  • It's not "bottoms up" just yet, but AB-389, which allows takeout cocktails, looks like it will become law.

Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Blvd Mrkt

beer2.jpg
Beer and cognac.
(nicadlr
/
LAist Flickr pool)
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Blvd Mrkt, the new indoor/outdoor artisan food hall market in downtown Montebello, had its official grand opening in late August. Built out of shipping containers and a repurposed brick building, the new food hall features Cafe Santo, Los Taquero Mucho, Alchemy Craft beer garden and NOLA Cajun and Creole.

Or, you could: Learn how to cha cha. Watch Yo-Yo Ma perform Bach's cello suites. Laugh at a bunch of comedy nights. Attend the first of many spooktacular Halloween events. Sip Negronis, hit up a new food hall in Montebello, nosh on hot dogs aboard the Battleship Iowa. And more.

Help Us Cover Your Community

  • Got something you’ve always wanted to know about Southern California and the people who call it home? Is there an issue you want us to cover? Ask us anything.

  • Have a tip about news on which we should dig deeper? Let us know.

Related Stories