Route Fire Near 5 Freeway Has Burned 462 Acres; Containment At 63%

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

A brushfire that broke out in Castaic this weekend did not grow overnight Sunday, and remains at 462 acres Monday morning, fire officials said.

Officials from the Angeles National Forest reported the fire is now 63% contained. All southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway have reopened, Caltrans said this morning, but the northbound right lane remains closed "until later today."

The fire started Saturday and flames crept close to the Interstate 5 Freeway near Templin Highway, causing some lanes to be closed. Ground crews and aircraft worked to build containment lines through the weekend.

Forest officials issued a reminder to would-be visitors that the Angeles National Forest — along with all other national forests in California — remain closed until Sept. 17 due to increased wildfire danger.