We Explain L.A.
News

Route Fire Near 5 Freeway Has Burned 462 Acres; Containment At 63%

By  Ryan Fonseca
Published Sep 13, 2021 8:56 AM
Smoke from a wildfire rises from a mountainside in the distance with a U.S. Forest Service truck parked in the foreground.
The Route Fire broke out Saturday near the 5 Freeway and Templin Highway in Castaic.
(Courtesy U.S. Forest Service)
A brushfire that broke out in Castaic this weekend did not grow overnight Sunday, and remains at 462 acres Monday morning, fire officials said.

Officials from the Angeles National Forest reported the fire is now 63% contained. All southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway have reopened, Caltrans said this morning, but the northbound right lane remains closed "until later today."

The fire started Saturday and flames crept close to the Interstate 5 Freeway near Templin Highway, causing some lanes to be closed. Ground crews and aircraft worked to build containment lines through the weekend.

Forest officials issued a reminder to would-be visitors that the Angeles National Forest — along with all other national forests in California — remain closed until Sept. 17 due to increased wildfire danger.

