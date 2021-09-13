Route Fire Near 5 Freeway Has Burned 462 Acres; Containment At 63%
A brushfire that broke out in Castaic this weekend did not grow overnight Sunday, and remains at 462 acres Monday morning, fire officials said.
Officials from the Angeles National Forest reported the fire is now 63% contained. All southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway have reopened, Caltrans said this morning, but the northbound right lane remains closed "until later today."
The fire started Saturday and flames crept close to the Interstate 5 Freeway near Templin Highway, causing some lanes to be closed. Ground crews and aircraft worked to build containment lines through the weekend.
September 12, 2021
Forest officials issued a reminder to would-be visitors that the Angeles National Forest — along with all other national forests in California — remain closed until Sept. 17 due to increased wildfire danger.
As a reminder, starting today and continuing through September 17th, the #AngelesNF is closed to all visitors. Road closures have been placed throughout the forest. For more information about the forest and road closures, please visit: https://t.co/alOxfIVISL pic.twitter.com/VmaiyqR7NF— Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) September 1, 2021