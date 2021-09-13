Democrats Have Turned Out In A Big Way To Support Newsom... So Far

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

The narrative for much of the summer was that Republican voters were more excited to remove Governor Gavin Newsom from office than Democrats were to stop it from happening. But on the second-to-last day of voting in this high-profile recall election, data shows Democrats turning out in high numbers to support Newsom.

UCLA researcher Michael Rios told KPCC's AirTalk that although Democrats make up 47% of registered voters, they have so far returned more than half of ballots. That's good news for Newsom.

Political data analyst Paul Mitchell says pro-recall voters are likely to favor in-person voting but that might not be high enough to make a difference.

"We're not seeing a huge rush yet to in-person voting and that might make this 'red shift' that people talk about kind of dissipate," Mitchell said.

Mitchell says we'll have a much better picture of in-person turnout across California when polls close tomorrow.