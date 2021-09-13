Morning Brief: The Route Fire, Surf City, And Swensen’s Ice Cream
Good morning, L.A. It’s Sept. 13.
Firefighters are battling a blaze in Castaic near the 5 Freeway, which caused lanes to be shut down in both directions on Saturday. As of Sunday afternoon, the Route Fire burned nearly 500 acres and was at 0% containment.
Andrew Mitchell, a public information officer with the Angeles National Forest, said crews didn’t see flames spread much on Sunday morning, thanks to the work of those on the ground overnight.
“Today's focus is to honestly build the containment line, and continue to get aircraft out there to find those hotspots and keep the fire within its current footprint,” he said.
The U.S. Forest Service warned earlier this month that Southern California might be the next West Coast region to see major wildfires. Until recently, we’d been protected by monsoon moisture coming in from Arizona and New Mexico. That’s now expected to change.
Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- Fewer people in L.A. County tested positive for COVID last week, the third week in a row that cases went down.
- Nearly one in six deputies inside the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department who responded to a recent survey said they’ve been invited to join a subgroup or “gang” at some point in their career.
- L.A.’s Black political establishment is coming together against Larry Elder, who is running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom.
- A group of Chinese-speaking activists who support recalling Newsom is sending anti-Newsom texts to about 200,000 voters with 25 of the most common Chinese surnames, such as Wang, Liu and Chen.
- L.A. County launched a new, free program aimed at training youth of color for jobs as pool lifeguards.
- A center that provides transgender people with job training, health and wellness services and other resources opened in West Hollywood.
- Saturday's Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach was the first full marathon held in California since the pandemic began.
Before You Go ... LA's Legendary Diners, Ice Cream, And More
LAist Food Editor Elina Shatkin writes:
“The first flavor of ice cream I remember loving was Swiss Orange Chip — an intense milk chocolate ice cream infused with a slightly bitter orange flavor and dotted with flakes of dark chocolate ... To find Swiss Orange Chip, you had to go to one place — Swensen's Ice Cream.”
Swensen’s is just one of the legendary California-based eateries explored in George Geary’s new book,Made In California: The California-Born Diners, Burger Joints, Restaurants & Fast Food that Changed America. The text celebrates some of our favorite California-based restaurants, and illuminates their origins.
