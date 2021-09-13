Morning Brief: The Route Fire, Surf City, And Swensen’s Ice Cream

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Sept. 13.

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Castaic near the 5 Freeway, which caused lanes to be shut down in both directions on Saturday. As of Sunday afternoon, the Route Fire burned nearly 500 acres and was at 0% containment.

Andrew Mitchell, a public information officer with the Angeles National Forest, said crews didn’t see flames spread much on Sunday morning, thanks to the work of those on the ground overnight.

“Today's focus is to honestly build the containment line, and continue to get aircraft out there to find those hotspots and keep the fire within its current footprint,” he said.

The U.S. Forest Service warned earlier this month that Southern California might be the next West Coast region to see major wildfires. Until recently, we’d been protected by monsoon moisture coming in from Arizona and New Mexico. That’s now expected to change.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

Before You Go ... LA's Legendary Diners, Ice Cream, And More

Tubs of ice cream are displayed at Swensen's Ice Cream shop on July 5, 2007 in San Francisco. (David Paul Morris / Getty Images)

LAist Food Editor Elina Shatkin writes:

“The first flavor of ice cream I remember loving was Swiss Orange Chip — an intense milk chocolate ice cream infused with a slightly bitter orange flavor and dotted with flakes of dark chocolate ... To find Swiss Orange Chip, you had to go to one place — Swensen's Ice Cream.”

Swensen’s is just one of the legendary California-based eateries explored in George Geary’s new book, Made In California: The California-Born Diners, Burger Joints, Restaurants & Fast Food that Changed America. The text celebrates some of our favorite California-based restaurants, and illuminates their origins.