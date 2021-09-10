Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

The Connie Norman Transgender Empowerment Center Opens In West Hollywood

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Sep 10, 2021 3:46 PM
Marchers carry a rainbow flag in the LA Pride Parade in West Hollywood.
A new transgender empowerment center just opened in West Hollywood.
(David McNew
/
Getty Images North America)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

A center that provides transgender people with job training, health and wellness services and other resources had its grand opening Friday in West Hollywood.

The Connie Norman Transgender Empowerment Center was founded by members of FLUX — a division of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation focused on the trans and gender non-conforming community.

The center will house nonprofits that serve the trans community, and will help those organizations sustain themselves, said FLUX President Queen Victoria Ortega.

The nonprofits will empower trans people in often overlooked ways, she said, like helping them get involved in local politics, or helping them get a job.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

With a job, "you are able to manage your money, have credit here in the United States," Ortega said. "That will then allow you to purchase into having a home or renting an apartment where you can at least have a respite and then plan your future."

Tenants include the Unique Women's Coalition, which assists trans people with their IDs and legal documents, and Trans Can Work — which helps them find jobs and trains employers to support them.

The center is named after trans and AIDS activist Connie Norman.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories