News

Route Fire Burns Close To 5 Freeway In Castaic

By  Sharon McNary  and Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Sep 12, 2021 11:45 AM
A green fire truck is shown in front of a smoldering hill, with smoke casting a gray haze over the photo and three firefighters wearing yellow shirts and hats working in and around the truck.
Firefighters battle the Route Fire.
(Courtesy U.S. Forest Service)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

The Route Fire near Castaic has burned 454 acres and is at 0% containment.

On Sunday, the 5 Freeway was closed in both directions near Templin Highway as firefighters battled the blaze. Three helicopters made water drops overnight.

Andrew Mitchell, a public information officer with the Angeles National Forest, said crews did not see much growth on Sunday morning thanks to the work of those on the ground overnight.

“Today's focus is to honestly build the containment line, and continue to get aircraft out there to find those hotspots and keep the fire within its current footprint,” he said.

No structures have been reported damaged, however the fire is threatening several in the area. Mitchell said that a structure protection group from L.A. County is assisting the crew on the ground.

“There might be some industrial or business-related structures that are close by,” he said. “I don't see that they're in immediate threat, but it's on our radar.”

Two firefighters have suffered burns.

