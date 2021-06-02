Morning Brief: The Agua Dulce Shooting, Pride Month, And The New Beverly Reopens

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s June 2.

Just before 11 a.m. yesterday, an off-duty firefighter entered an L.A. County Fire Department station in Agua Dulce, fatally shot one colleague, and injured another.

The fatality was a 44-year-old who was with the county fire department for 20 years. The wounded individual was a 54-year-old fire captain, who was transported to a hospital and is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

The identity of the shooter hasn’t been released, but law enforcement officials report that when they went to the residence of the person identified by witnesses as the shooter, the house was on fire, and a body with a gunshot wound to the head was found in a swimming pool.

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

Speaking to the press yesterday, L.A. County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby expressed his sorrow.

"This morning, when I received the news, it was some of the worst news that I've heard in my career,” he said. “As a fire chief, I've dealt with a lot of death, and a lot of fallen members of my department. I'd always prayed we would never have a line-of-duty death. I never thought that, if it occurred, it would occur in this fashion.”

The investigation into the shooter’s motive is ongoing, and we’ll continue updating the story as more information is released.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.



What Else You Need To Know Today

Some L.A. vaccination sites have loosened ID requirements in hopes of vaccinating more people.

in hopes of vaccinating more people. Pets who were adopted during the pandemic can get the jitters when their owners return to working at an office. Here's how to make the transition smoother.

to make the transition smoother. Yesterday marked the start of Pride Month, and to honor the LGBTQ community, an Hermosa Beach lifeguard tower is getting a rainbow paint mural.

Before You Go ... The New Beverly Cinema Reopens

The marquee of the New Beverly Theater advertises "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" on Saturday, May 29, 2021. (Elina Shatkin / LAist)

Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema returns to screen films in 35mm. The initial schedule includes Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pulp Fiction, Kung Fu’s Hero, The Young Dragon and Cinema Paradiso.

Or, you could: Explore the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre through short plays and a panel discussion. Take the L.A. Rivers Challenge and ride, walk or run L.A.'s historic waterways. Kick off Pride Month at Rainbowthon. Check out Yoshitomo Nara's solo exhibition at LACMA. Nosh on donuts, pie, Michoacan-style carnitas and vegan-friendly thali. And more.