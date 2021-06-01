Fatal Shooting At Agua Dulce Fire Station Leaves One Firefighter Dead, Another Injured

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

A fatal shooting that occurred at an L.A. County Fire Department station in Agua Dulce late Tuesday morning left one firefighter dead and another injured.

Colleagues are mourning Tory Carlon, a 20-year veteran of L.A. County Fire. A 54-year-old fire captain was also shot and transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital in critical condition. His name has not been released.

The attack began just before 11 a.m. at L.A. County Fire Department Station 81, located north of the 14 Freeway not far from Vasquez Rocks. The shooter was an off-duty firefighter. After the shooting, he appears to have returned to his house, barricaded himself inside and set the home on fire.

At the home, an individual was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head but officials have not confirmed it was the firehouse shooter. The L.A. Sheriff's Department is investigating.

"As a fire chief I've dealt with a lot of death and a lot of fallen members of my department, and I'd always prayed we would never have a line of duty death. I never thought that, if it occurred, it would occur in this fashion," Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby said yesterday at a press conference.

Osby said that the Chaplin program, a peer support team and mental health behavioral specialists were all activated and came to the scene yesterday.

My most sincerest condolences to the family of the firefighter who was tragically killed in today's shooting at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce. My thoughts are with our @LACOFD family. At my direction, flags will be flown half-staff at all County buildings. https://t.co/wgxhxH8La8 — Hilda Solis (@HildaSolis) June 1, 2021

Early Wednesday morning, fellow firefighters, other first responders and community members held a procession in honor of Carlon. It started at Station No. 81 on the Sierra Highway and ended at the headquarters for the L.A. County coroner’s office in Boyle Heights.

Dozens of people lined up an at overpass in Agua Dulce and two fire trucks extended their ladders for Carlon, reports KCAL9.

This is a developing story. We will update this post as more information becomes available.