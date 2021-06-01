Support for LAist comes from
Fatal Shooting At Agua Dulce Fire Station Leaves One Firefighter Dead, Another Injured

By  Chris Greenspon  and Megan Nguyen
Published Jun 1, 2021 3:08 PM
yellow tape with the words "caution do not enter" written on it
Yellow caution tape surrounds a crime scene.
(Arthur Eugene Preston
/
Shutterstock )
A fatal shooting that occurred at an L.A. County Fire Department station in Agua Dulce late Tuesday morning left one firefighter dead and another injured.

Colleagues are mourning Tory Carlon, a 20-year veteran of L.A. County Fire. A 54-year-old fire captain was also shot and transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital in critical condition. His name has not been released.

The attack began just before 11 a.m. at L.A. County Fire Department Station 81, located north of the 14 Freeway not far from Vasquez Rocks. The shooter was an off-duty firefighter. After the shooting, he appears to have returned to his house, barricaded himself inside and set the home on fire.

At the home, an individual was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head but officials have not confirmed it was the firehouse shooter. The L.A. Sheriff's Department is investigating.

"As a fire chief I've dealt with a lot of death and a lot of fallen members of my department, and I'd always prayed we would never have a line of duty death. I never thought that, if it occurred, it would occur in this fashion," Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby said yesterday at a press conference.

Osby said that the Chaplin program, a peer support team and mental health behavioral specialists were all activated and came to the scene yesterday.

Early Wednesday morning, fellow firefighters, other first responders and community members held a procession in honor of Carlon. It started at Station No. 81 on the Sierra Highway and ended at the headquarters for the L.A. County coroner’s office in Boyle Heights.

Dozens of people lined up an at overpass in Agua Dulce and two fire trucks extended their ladders for Carlon, reports KCAL9.

This is a developing story. We will update this post as more information becomes available.