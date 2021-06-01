Support for LAist comes from
To Honor Pride Month, An Hermosa Beach Lifeguard Tower Gets A Rainbow

By  Olivia Richard  and Emily Henderson
Published Jun 1, 2021 3:42 PM
pride_flag.jpg
A pride flag waves in the air.
(Photo by calvinfleming
/
LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)
Today marks the start of Pride month, and to honor the LGBTQ community, an Hermosa Beach lifeguard tower is getting rainbow paint.

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved the plan, which involves Hermosa Beach residents installing the image on the tower.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn says a local teen suggested the project after a lifeguard tower in Long Beach painted in rainbow colors burned down earlier this year.

"A non-binary teen in Hermosa Beach named Izzy Bacallao came up with the idea of responding to that hate crime by painting another pride tower to show support for their fellow LGBT community [members]," Hahn said

The fire at the rainbow lifeguard tower is still under investigation. Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia has said it will be rebuilt.

