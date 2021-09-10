Morning Brief: Shared Wisdom, Thunderstorms, And Graffiti Tours

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Sept. 10.

Tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001, and reflecting back on them during the era of COVID-19 is certainly not something any of us anticipated doing.

But as my colleague Julia Paskin reports, those who lost loved ones on 9/11 may have some wisdom to offer those who’ve lost loved ones during the pandemic.

Katherine Shear, the director of the Center for Complicated Grief at Columbia University, said that one thing the two groups have in common is that their losses are inextricably linked to very public events.

“That becomes one of the things that the person has to cope with,” said Shear. “It's not only that the person is gone but how they died becomes huge in the process of adapting.”

Many who lost friends or family during these horrific events were also not able to be with their loved ones in their final moments, or hold traditional burial ceremonies, Julia writes. Those rituals are important parts of grieving, and some 9/11 families suggest creating your own rituals in the absence of what you might have expected to do.

Neda Bolourchi, whose mother Touri died on United Flight 175, built a stone memorial for her mom that includes a tribute to all who died on that day, and a specific tribute to Touri, whose remains were never found.

“It's just hard not to have a place,” said Bolourchi. “It kind of centers you when you go somewhere. And after all these years, they haven't found anything of her. You just have to create your own tribute to her, and I tried to do that.”

What Else You Need To Know Today

Hot weather is ahead — plus a chance for thunderstorms — across L.A. County.

— across L.A. County. Think twice before taking your pooch out on the trail for a hike, especially given recent high temps across L.A.

before taking your pooch out on the trail for a hike, especially given recent high temps across L.A. California health officials are now requiring that people who work in medical settings be fully immunized against COVID-19, but that doesn’t include care workers in private homes.

On Sept. 9, 1850, California became the 31st state in the nation.

Weekend Reads

There's a lot going on in the world right now, and it’s hard enough to keep up with our day-to-day lives, let alone to stay current on the news. But if you have some time this weekend, here’s what you may have missed:

Before You Go ... This Weekend's Outdoor Pick: An Urban Art & Graffiti Bike Tour

Street art in the Arts District. (Ric Berryman / LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr )

L.A. Art Tours takes visitors on a ride through the Arts District to check out popular street art and murals. Artists may also be out and about creating new work for the urban adventurers. And if you don’t have a bike, no worries — you can rent a Metro bike once you get downtown.

