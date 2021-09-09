Get Ready LA: You've Got Another Hot Weekend (And Possibly Thunderstorms) Ahead

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Expect that hot weather you're feeling in the inland parts of L.A. County to last through Friday, including the Antelope Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley and the mountains around Acton. National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Kittell says temperatures will once again hit the triple digits.

"The high temperatures that were expected ... will be lower than they've been earlier this week, which is good news. It's still fairly warm, lots of highs that are kind of in that 95 to 103 — maybe even 105 degrees," Kittell said.

Stay cool and be careful with ignition sources. A very warm pattern with elevated fire weather conditions to continue through Friday. #CAwx #LAHeat pic.twitter.com/CKJ2PcW0PO — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 9, 2021

Expect highs above 100 degrees in the western San Fernando Valley as well. But temperatures should cool somewhat over the weekend. Everyone should beware of wildfire risk, especially in areas with brush and trees.

Kittell advised to be extra cautious with potential fire starters. These include campfires, cigarette butts and fireworks, just to name a few.

Lightning could also be an issue, as thunderstorms are expected in the mountains in the next couple of days.

One more thing to watch for — rip currents at local beaches, especially those facing south.