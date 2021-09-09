The Best Things To Do In Los Angeles And SoCal This Weekend: Sept. 10 - 12

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

With the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled.

Celebrate Mexico’s quest for independence at Fiestas Patrias Family Day. Watch Black Panther with a live orchestral score. Take a bike tour of street art. Win prizes at a scavenger hunt. Loosen those belts for Prime Rib Roast Sundays.

Kay Sedia stars in the one-woman show 'The Taco Chonicles.' (Courtesy of Kay Sedia)

Friday - Saturday, Sept. 10 -11 Sept. 2; 8 p.m.

Kay Sedia's The Taco Chronicles

Cavern Club Theater inside Casita Del Campo Restaurant

1920 Hyperion Ave., Silver Lake

America’s top-selling Tupperware diva and drag star of Chico's Angels returns with a new solo show. She regales the audience with stories and music while oozing sexiness. Sedia can also be currently seen on the Netflix show, RuPaul’s Aj and the Queen.

COST: $30 - $40; MORE INFO

Learn lawn bowling in Laguna Beach. (spDuchamp, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Friday, Sept. 10; 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Laguna Art Museum Lawn Bowling Party

Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club

455 Cliff Dr., Laguna Beach

Enjoy the last bit of summer and try your hand at lawn bowling with instructors from the club. Food and drinks will be available and the music will set the mood as the sun sets. Be semi-posh and wear white, flat-soled rubber shoes.

COST: $10 admission with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 10 - Sunday, Sept. 12

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther in Concert

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Relive the battle for the hearts and minds of Wakanda as T’Challa becomes king and battles Killmonger on the big screen. The L.A. Phil, conducted by Thomas Wilkins, performs Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar-winning score. Special guest: Baaba Maal.

COST: Tickets start at $14; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 10 - Sunday, Sept. 12

BeachLife Festival

137 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach

The music fest features headliners Jane's Addiction, Cage the Elephant, Counting Crows and Ziggy and Stephen Marley singing the songs of Bob Marley. Undercard acts include Ben Harper, Portugal. The Man, Men at Work and The Revivalists. Please view COVID safety protocols (masks are strongly recommended).

COST: GA single-day passes start at $149; MORE INFO

Friday, Sept. 10; 3 - 7 p.m.

Scavenger Hunt Series

Third Street Promenade

1351 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica

Solve the case of Santa Monica's missing Promenade dinosaur in an immersive experience where you and your teammates will have to follow clues and collect points to win prizes. Other upcoming scavenger hunts will happen on Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Attend a wellness pop-up at Westfield Century City based on the Hulu TV show 'Nine Perfect Strangers.' (Courtesy of Hulu)

Friday, Sept. 10 - Sunday, Sept. 12; 12 - 7 p.m.

Nine Perfect Strangers Pop-up

Westfield Century City Mall Atrium

10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City

Hulu holds a wellness activation pop-up based on its new show, Nine Perfect Strangers. Starring Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving and Grace Van Patten, the miniseries is set at an ultralux health resort for super-stressed folks. Guests to the pop-up will enter the world of Tranquillum where they are treated to smoothies and self-care activities, from personal astrology readings to crystal healings.

COST: FREE, first-come, first-served; MORE INFO

Alonzo King Lines Ballet performs at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. (RJ Muna)

Saturday, Sept. 11; 7:30 p.m.

Alonzo King Lines Ballet: AZOTH

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa

Visionary choreographer Alonzo King and his dance troupe perform AZOTH, a ballet that features music composed, performed and recorded by jazz greats Charles Lloyd and Jason Moran, as well as a light installation by Jim Campbell. Other repertoire includes excerpts from company works set to music by Zakir Hussain, Gabriel Fauré and Edgar Meyer.

COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO

Bermudez Projects presents, 'Enrique Castrejon: Mind Heart Rectum.' (Courtesy of the gallery and artist.)

Saturday, Sept. 11; 6 - 9 p.m.

Enrique Castrejon: Mind Heart Rectum

Bermudez Projects

1225 Cypress Ave., No. 1, Cypress Park

The gallery holds an opening reception for Castrejon’s six monumental body sculptures. The works helped the artist during the continued decline of his father’s health due to dementia, heart disease and cancer. The works will be on view through Oct. 30.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Other Places art fair features installations, concepts and art that take place outside of traditional art galleries. (OPaf)

Saturday, Sept. 11 - Sunday, Sept. 12; 12 - 6 p.m. PT

OPaf (Other Places art fair) 2021

Battery Leary-Merriam

Angels Gate Cultural Center

3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro

The fourth OPaf includes more than 50 art project spaces and artist projects from the U.S. and Mexico. Installations and site specific booths focus on work being made outside traditional gallery systems. In addition to the main fair, there are scheduled performances, talks, live screen printing by Calimucho Screen Printing, a used art book sale and food. The exhibition Multiples will also be on view in the Angels Gate Cultural Center gallery both days.

COST: $5 donation, free for students; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 11; 7:30 p.m.

Strong Words: September 11 show

St. Francis Center/ Holy Spirit L.A.

3621 Brunswick Ave., Atwater Village

Attend a night that celebrates storytelling and live music. You'll be outside and under the stars as you watch performers Sam Feirstein, Annabelle Gurwitch, Terri Mintz, Johanna Siegmann and Daniel Rover Singer. Music by Molly Kirschenbaum. Bring your vaccination card and mask.

COST: $5; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 11; 7:30 p.m.

Improvised Shakespeare Company

Largo LA

366 N. La Cienega, Beverly Grove

The show is based on audience suggestions, with the company creating a fully improvised play in Elizabethan style. Every show is different and neither the audience nor the cast know where the adventure will take them.

COST: $35+ fees; MORE INFO

Oktoberfest in Big Bear starts this weekend. (Dan McKernan/Big Bear Guide )

Saturday, Sept. 11 - Sunday, Nov. 7 (Weekends only)

Big Bear’s Oktoberfest

Big Bear Lake Convention Center

42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear

Head to the mountains for a Bavarian-style celebration over nine consecutive weekends (Fridays in October only). There are two bars inside the convention center and multiple outdoor biergartens including Craft Haus, which specializes in microbrews. Don’t forget to try the bratwurst and knockwurst, fresh apple strudel and pretzels. Live music and kids’ activities happen throughout the weekend.

COST: Adult admission starts at $15; MORE INFO

Saturday, Sept. 11; 8 p.m.

Some Like It Hot

Cinespia

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

It’s the last few weeks of Cinespia summer screenings, so this weekend catch Marilyn Monroe on the big screen in the 1959 screwball comedy directed by Billy Wilder. Two musicians (Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon) disguise themselves as women and join Marilyn and an all-female band while hiding from gangsters.

COST: $22; MORE INFO

'A Sunday on La Grande Jatte' – 1884 (detail), 1884–1886, Georges Seurat. Oil on canvas. (Art Institute of Chicago, Helen Birch Bartlett Memorial Collection)

Sunday, Sept. 12; 1 p.m. PT

Sunday at the Getty with James: The Making of Sunday in the Park with George

This online conversation between Getty curator Richard Rand and director, playwright, screenwriter and librettist James Lapine will explore the making of the musical, Sunday in the Park with George (inspired by Georges Seurat’s 1884 masterpiece A Sunday on the Island of La Grande Jatte). The event coincides with Lapine’s recently published book, Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created "Sunday in the Park with George."

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Sunday, Sept. 12; 3 p.m.

Memory Structure, Scaffold Series by Sichong Xie

Wende Museum Garden

10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City

The museum opens a guardhouse installation from L.A.-based contemporary artist Sichong Xie. The work features objects and arrangements that illuminate themes of memory and temporality: bamboo scaffolding, embroidery on industrial mesh and a set of laser-engraved drawings that will fade from continual exposure to light. The opening reception takes place on Sunday. The works will remain on view through March 20, 2022.

COST: FREE admission with RSVP; MORE INFO

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day at LA Plaza on Sunday afternoon. (echoforsberg, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Sunday, Sept. 12; 12 - 4 p.m.

Live at LA Plaza! Fiestas Patrias Family Day

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

501 North Main St., downtown L.A.

Sep. 16, 1810, marked the start of Mexico’s quest for independence. Celebrate the holiday with live music by Mariachi Las Catrinas, Mariachi Tesoro de San Fernando and Mariachi Linda Mexicanas. You can also attend live art, cooking and gardening workshops. Food from Mama’s Tamales and Tacos Too will be available for purchase. Free COVID-19 vaccines will also be available, 12 - 2 p.m., for people ages 12 and up.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Corey Helford Gallery presents a group show inspired by 'The Little Prince.' (Camilla d'Errico, 'Fragile Treasure Water')

Through Saturday, Sept. 18

Looking with the Heart: The Little Prince 75th Anniversary Group Show

Corey Helford Gallery

571 S. Anderson St., Boyle Heights

Before it closes next weekend, see a group show celebrating Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s book The Little Prince. The art is appropriate for all ages and includes new works from 65 artists. Mask and proof of vaccination are required during visiting hours (Thursday-Saturday, 12-6 p.m.).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Outdoor Pick

Alley Adventure Urban Art/Graffiti Bike Tour

This week’s outdoor pick combines biking and art. Join L.A. Art Tours for a ride through the Arts District to view popular street art as well as off-the-beaten-path murals. Artists may also be out and about creating new work for the urban adventurers. Bring water and your own bike (or you can rent a Metro bike once you get downtown). The ride takes place on Saturday at 10 a.m. ($20 per rider). If you can’t make this outing, the tour rolls most weekends.

Streaming Pick

Come from Away

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and a number of related news specials and documentaries will air this weekend. The Tony-nominated musical, Come from Away , debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday . Based on a true story, this filmed version of the stage production follows the action in Gander, Newfoundland during the week following the 9/11 attacks. When 38 planes were ordered to land unexpectedly in the small town, the Gander residents welcomed the 7,000 stranded travelers, showing kindness and decency when they needed it the most.

The Tasting Kitchen is open for lunch, featuring dishes such as kanpachi crudo. (Derrick Reed)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here's the 411 on restaurant happenings in SoCal:



The Tasting Kitchen on Abbot Kinney has brought back weekend lunch, featuring a crudo and champagne bar. Yes, the famous TK Burger is on chef Travis Passerotti’s menu.