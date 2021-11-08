Morning Brief: Proof Of Vax, Kids Sports, And Asian Hip-Hop

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s Nov. 8.

If you haven’t figured out the best way to keep your vax card on you, today’s the day to make a decision. Per L.A. City regulation, indoor spaces including restaurants, gyms, museums, beauty salons and recreation centers will start requiring proof of vaccination in order to enter.

The order is one of the strictest in the country, and was passed by the city council in early October.

Acceptable proof of vaccination includes:

a vaccination card issued by a healthcare provider,

a vaccination card issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,

a similar documentation from a foreign governmental agency for visitors from other countries,

a photocopy of a vaccination card,

a photograph of that card stored on your phone, or

a digital COVID-19 vaccination record issued by the State of California or another state.

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

Last Thursday, bars, breweries, wineries and lounges in the county of L.A. began requiring proof of vaccination to enter. City officials went further than county officials with the requirements that go into effect today.

If you’re not sure how to get a digital copy of your vaccination card, check out our guide.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... 88rising Brings Asian Hip-Hop To LA

Warren Hue will perform on the second night of the Head in the Clouds music festival at the Rose Bowl this weekend. (James Defina)

88rising, an Asian hip-hop record label and video production, management and marketing juggernaut moved its headquarters from New York to L.A. in 2020. The company is on a mission to reach listeners around the globe, converting skeptics while bringing existing hip-hop fans into the fold.

"There's such an amazing Asian American community here,” said CEO Sean Miyashiro. “It's really been inspiring to be able to be in the same time zone and meet up with really dope inspirational creatives that bring about a lot of different opportunities. This is the place to be in terms of that.”