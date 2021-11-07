LA Parks Open Registration For Kids Sports

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

It's time to play ball; any type of ball.

As of late last week, kids can enroll in sports programs at L.A. parks for $10 a person, thanks to a $160 million grant from the International Olympic Committee and LA28, which is subsidizing the athletics for kids ages five to 17. Some of it will even be free to join.

"It really makes it so that everybody has equal access, and too often these days, it's either zip code or how much income your parents have that determines whether or not you get to play," said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Garcetti told KPCC/LAist that all the programs follow proper public health guidance.

A slate of Paralympic sports is available as well.

"Everything from volleyball and adaptive swimming, goal ball, paraquestrian, parasurfing, wheelchair basketball, paracanoe and wheelchair tennis," Garcetti said.

Registration for all sports programming is now open at the L.A. Parks website.