Morning Brief: Political Bedfellows, The California Exodus, And Sand Dune Park

Good morning, L.A. It’s July 9.

A former advisor to Mayor Eric Garcetti who is accused of sexually harassing male colleagues continued to receive payments from the local carpenters’ union after the allegations came to light. The union is a longtime ally of Garcetti’s and has supported him since the beginning of his political career.

My colleague Aaron Mendelson reports that a filing to the U.S. Department of Labor shows 14 payments from the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters to Rick Jacobs’ consulting firm totaling $215,000, between April 2020 and March of this year.

It’s not clear what type of work Jacobs was doing, and representatives from the union didn’t return our request for comment. However, Garcetti has said that he cut ties with Jacobs last October, and a mayor’s office spokesperson said the mayor had nothing to do with Jacobs’ contracting work with the union.

The allegations against Jacobs first came to light in 2020, when LAPD officer Matthew Garza, then a member of Garcetti’s security detail, filed a lawsuit claiming that Jacobs routinely subjected Garza to unwanted touching. Jacobs’ actions, the lawsuit states, included hugging, grabbing Garza’s biceps, massaging his shoulders, and subjecting him to crude jokes and explicit descriptions of sexual topics.

Following Garza’s filing, three more men came forward with accusations against Jacobs.

Revelations about Jacobs’ ongoing relationship with the carpenters’ union have come about as sealed depositions from Garza’s suit are slowly made public. Yesterday afternoon, a deposition by Garcetti’s former director of communications was unsealed. Naomi Seligman testified she was told by a senior Garcetti staff member that Jacobs was untouchable.

Garcetti has maintained that he knew nothing about the alleged harassment, despite others’ testimony that he was present when some of it occurred.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Sand Dune Park

Legs and lungs will be burning after a workout at Manhattan Beach's Sand Dunes Park. (Vahe Martirosyan, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0)

If you ate one too many hot dogs over the holiday weekend, a butt-kicker of a workout might be in order. Sand Dune Park in Manhattan Beach features a dune that’s about 100 feet high, and your lungs will burn by the time you reach the top.

