Climate and Environment

Wildfires in California: We Would Like To Hear From You

By LAist Staff
Published Jul 8, 2021 12:09 PM
Smoke from the Bobcat fire rising above the Angeles National Forest above Duarte in 2020.
Smoke from the Bobcat fire rising above the Angeles National Forest above Duarte in 2020.
(Robyn Beck
/
AFP via Getty Images)
California is experiencing another historic wildfire season, in addition to a worsening drought and the threat of climate disaster with every heat wave or thunderstorm cluster that traverses the West Coast.

The impact of fires is very different across the entire state. But one thing is common: We’re seeing extraordinarily dry conditions from the north to the Bay Area and similarly dire climates in Southern California all the way to San Diego.

Californians have been devastated by what are now yearly wildfires. More and more of us are being asked to be mindful of this new normal and to be prepared, no matter where we live in the state.

That’s why our newsroom is partnering with other NPR member organizations across the state for a special radio show on California wildfires. One of our goals is to answer your questions. We would very much like to hear from you.

Tell us what you need to know and let us know how wildfires have impacted your lives. What resources helped, and how did you find out about them? And what lingering questions do you have about fire safety, prevention or even rebuilding as we head into this new peak fire season?

Our California Wildfires: Answering Your Questions radio program will air on KPCC later this month.

