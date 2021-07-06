Look Up Your Golden State Stimulus Amount

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

California is expanding its Golden State Stimulus program for low-income households to middle-class families. In the budget that Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign, state lawmakers agreed to spend $8.1 billion to help out millions of working families . That comes on top of $3.8 billion sent out earlier this year to low-income families, including people in the US illegally , bringing the total package to $11.9 billion — unprecedented for any state.

What does that mean for you?

Generally, households earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income will qualify for some state stimulus. The governor says it should cover 78% of California taxpayers and will benefit two in three Californians.

Families with at least one child or other dependent will get an extra boost. And those in the country without legal permission will get an assist too since they were excluded from recent federal stimulus packages. But some residents receiving disability benefits through Social Security Disability Insurance , a federal program, were left out of the state’s stimulus program.

State officials stress the need to file your taxes to get your California stimulus — you won’t get a check unless you do.

The state tax agency plans to send out the second round of payments in September.

The Legislature approved a record $262.6 billion spending plan for the fiscal year that began July 1. It was fueled by a $76 billion state surplus and $27 billion in federal aid.

In addition to expanded stimulus checks, California committed to increasing health care for those living here illegally, spending billions to alleviate homelessness and helping renters still struggling through the pandemic.

