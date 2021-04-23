Morning Brief: Police Accountability, California vs. Texas, And Trouble in Tahiti

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Good morning, L.A. It’s April 23.

In the wake of Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict, an urgent focus is being placed nationwide on reimagining law enforcement. In California, a number of members of the state’s Legislative Black Caucus are pushing for just such reforms .

Some proposals have been in the works for years, and others are newer, reports Nicole Nixon of Capital Public Radio. But all focus on a rethinking of the role police play in citizens’ lives, and of how they’re held accountable when they break the law or violate the public trust.

“We have done, as African Americans, all we can do. We will continue to write legislation,” said California Secretary of State Shirley Weber . “It is now up to the rest of America to decide if they want a better America.”

The bills being advanced by members of the state’s Black Caucus include proposals that would:

Strip police badges from officers who commit certain crimes or misconduct, and impose new limits on qualified immunity;

and impose new limits on qualified immunity; Require officers to intervene and report other officers’ use of excessive force , and prohibit retaliation;

, and prohibit retaliation; Create pilot programs to allow community-based organizations to respond to 911 calls rather than police;

rather than police; Require new police officers to have a bachelor’s degree or be at least 25 years old;

Ban any type of hold or restraint that compresses a person’s airway;

Require local governments to make public the amount they spend annually on police misconduct settlements;

Bar police from investigating incidents of deadly force in their own departments.

Before You Go … This Week’s Outdoor Pick: An Open-Air Opera

The Pacific Opera Project presents an opera outdoors at the Heritage Square Museum. (Courtesy of Pacific Opera Company)

Pacific Opera Project holds four in-person, COVID-safe performances of Trouble in Tahiti at the Heritage Square Museum in Montecito Heights. The candid portrait of a young couple's troubled marriage features five singers, a simple set and music that critiques post-war American materialism. Attendees are welcome to picnic among the historic homes on the museum grounds.

Or, you could: Bring the family to a Sister Act drive-in. Turn off the lights and get ready for an immersive ghost story. Watch Oscar-nominated short documentaries — in a theater. Bust out the Doc Martens and Flash back to the ‘90s with Cruel Summer activations. And more.

