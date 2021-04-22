Fabulous Online And IRL Events This Weekend: April 23 - 25

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Bring the family to a Sister Act drive-in. Turn off the lights and get ready for an immersive ghost story. Watch an opera outdoors in Heritage Square. Watch Oscar-nominated short documentaries — in a theater. Bust out the Doc Martens and Flash back to the ‘90s with Cruel Summer activations.



Friday, April 23; 7 p.m. PST

Ever a Dancer

This virtual program that brings together dance and disability culture. The opening night includes a discussion with AXIS Dance Company's artistic director Marc Brew.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, April 23 - Sunday, April 25

Fair Foodie Fest

Toyota Arena

4000 Ontario Center, Lot F, Ontario

The eats include BBQ ribs, turkey legs, kettle corn, fries, burgers, hotdogs, corndogs and all sorts of desserts. Naturally, you can also play carnival games. If you arrive before 6 p.m., you get a free mini powdered sugar funnel cake (limit one per person, while supplies last).

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

The Geffen Stayhouse production of Someone Else's House. ( Courtesy Mezzocchi Family photos)

Friday, April 23 - Saturday, June 5

Someone Else’s House

Turn off the lights and gather around the computer screen. Multimedia artist Jared Mezzocchi has a harrowing story to tell about his family’s frightening, true-life haunting inside a 200-year-old New England house. The Geffen's Stayhouse presents an immersive Zoom performance limited to 40 screens per show. Each household receives a haunting kit (not to be opened before showtime) that includes materials to help you set the scene and use during the show. Children 12 and younger are strictly prohibited from watching the show. Previews run April 23 - 29. Opening night is April 30.

COST: $65 - $75; MORE INFO

Friday, April 23; 6:30 p.m. PT

Sister Act

The Roadium Drive-In

The Roadium Open Air Market

2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

Watch the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg as a fake nun on the run. The Roadium's snack bar is now open but sitting outside your vehicle is prohibited and masks are required. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the film starts after sunset.

COST: $30 per car; MORE INFO



Friday, April 23; 6 p.m. PT

Friday Forty!

Dave Holmes and Scott M. Gimple host the sketch comedy-current affairs-drinking game show. With forties in hand, they're be joined by guests Nick Viall (The Bachelor) and Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing, Ghost of Vroom) to answer 40 questions about the previous week's events.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

Friday, April 23; 8 p.m. PT

Angelo Moore

The World Stage in Leimert Park presents a night of music from Moore, best known as the lead singer of L.A. band Fishbone. The concerts will be streamed via The World Stage’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

COST: FREE, but donations accepted; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 24; 3 p.m. PT

Rock, Papers, Scissors: CUMBIA!

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

Spend the afternoon crafting and listening to live cumbia music from El Santo Golpe or vinyl spun by DJ Yellow Black Bird (aka Michelle Reyes). The ticket price includes one socially distanced viewing area with seating for up to 6 people. Only you and those attending with you will be seated in the assigned pod.

COST: Pods start at $18; MORE INFO



Saturday, April 24; 7 p.m. PT

Magical Musical Mystery Follies

West Coast Jewish Theatre presents a night of music, magic, comedy and variety. The virtual show features vocalist Sarah Spiegel, who specializes in tunes from the ’30s and ’40s; instrumentalist Bob Brandzel, performing klezmer music; and Shelly Kurtz performing an original piece. Also on tap: stand-up comedy by Sunda Croonquist, Magic Castle magician Victor Benoun and selections from the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony and Choir.

COST: $36; MORE INFO

Sharon Lawrence stars in a videotaped presentation of Robin Gerber’s play 'The Shot' about Katharine Graham, former publisher of 'The Washington Post.' (Michelle Joyner and Teri Ball)

Saturday, April 24; 5 p.m. PDT

The Shot

Skylight Theatre Company opens its 2021 season with a video presentation of Robin Gerber’s play starring Sharon Lawrence and directed by Michelle Joyner. The play focuses on Katharine Graham, who became the publisher of The Washington Post but also endured physical and emotional abuse from her husband, Phil Graham. A Q&A with the creative team follows the performance. Both will be available on demand until May 2. Ticket donation benefits the theater company and the Violence Intervention Program.

COST: $10 minimum donation; MORE INFO

The Pacific Opera Project presents an opera outdoors at the Heritage Square Museum. (Courtesy of Pacific Opera Company)

Saturday, April 24 - Sunday, April 25

Trouble in Tahiti

Heritage Square Museum

3800 Homer St., Montecito Heights

Pacific Opera Project holds four in-person, COVID-safe performances on the museum grounds. The candid portrait of a young couple's troubled marriage features five singers, a simple set and music that critiques post-war American materialism. Saturday's shows take place at 7:30 and 8:45 p.m. while Sunday’s shows occur at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to picnic among the historic homes on the museum grounds.

COST: Tickets start at $25 per person; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 24; 1 p.m.

The Art of Production Design Panel

The American Cinematheque's awards season conversations conclude with a live panel discussion featuring the Best Production Design nominees. Hear from the artists, set decorators and production designers of Oscar-nominated films The Father, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, News Of The World and Tenet.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 24; 12 p.m. PT

A Downtown Los Angeles Lovers' Treasure Hunt Webinar

Esotouric takes armchair travelers on a cultural, architectural and infrastructural history webinar that uncovers the secrets of DTLA. Learn about the origins of the "Jesus Saves" neon sign, a basement speakeasy with century-old erotic graffiti and L.A.'s original Italian espresso bar in St. Vincent’s Court. The illustrated lecture is filled with rare photos and ephemera.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 24; 6:30 p.m. PT

Oscar Nominated Shorts Series: Documentary Films

Warner Grand Theatre

478 W. 6th St., San Pedro

The San Pedro International Film Festival presents Oscar-nominated documentary shorts on the big screen. They include A Love Song for Latasha, Do Not Split, Hunger Ward, Colette and A Concerto Is a Conversation. This program is not meant for young audiences. Only 100 tickets will be sold because of COVID-19 restrictions.

COST: $18; MORE INFO

Independent Bookstore Day is this Saturday so support your local store, virtually or in person. ( "Wildcat" by Maxime Auger is licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Saturday, April 24

Independent Bookstore Day

Celebrate your favorite indie bookseller by browsing their aisles in-person or online. Some bookstores host live readings, music, crafts, kids’ activities and sales.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 24

Cruel Summer '90s Day

To celebrate the launch of its TV show Cruel Summer, Freeform holds a series of throwback activities and deals. Look for Dippin’ Dots, Steve Madden, Amoeba Music and scrunchie giveaways as well as a '90s roller rink that takes over the Westfield Century City Mall atrium (on both Saturday and Sunday). Cruel Summer is a psychological thriller that follows the lives of two young women, one of whom disappears, over three summers.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 24; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Texino’s Saturday Market Block Party

3021 Rowena Ave., Silver Lake

The lux camper van company hosts a block party with tunes provided by Gabriel da Rosa. Food vendors include La Morra Pizza, She Baked Me, Sad Girl Creamery, lolo wine bar, Heritage Kitchen, Seedy Bites (known for its pozole) and Monty’s NYC. You can also shop ceramics from Amanda Hummes, flowers from Earth Shoppe and vintage goods from Chula Chuco and Annabelle Sadler. Masks are required and health guidelines will be in place.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Sunday, April 25; 7 p.m.

Paul Cornish: Make Jazz Culminating Concert

Listen to new compositions by pianist Cornish, 18th Street Arts Center’s 2021 Make Jazz Fellow. His work during the fellowship was inspired by a Larry Neal quote about the Black Arts Movement of the 1960s as being “radically opposed to any concept of the artist that alienates him from his community.” He took this quote as a prompt, exploring what “community” means during a pandemic. The virtual multimedia music concert includes Jon Hatamiya on trombone, Aneesa Strings on bass and Malachi Whitson on drums.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, April 25; 7 p.m. PT

April Extravaganza

Comedy Collective L.A. is a group of artists who use comedy to discuss current issues. Their second variety show is loosely Earth Day-themed and will support environmental causes. The band Trousdale also performs.

COST: FREE, but donations accepted; MORE INFO

Sunday, April 25; 5:30 p.m. PT

Drive-in Poetry Showcase at the Melrose Trading Post

Fairfax High School

7850 Melrose Ave., Fairfax

Greenway Arts Alliance and the Da Poetry Lounge hold a drive-in event featuring poetry and spoken word pieces as part of the L.A. Get Down Festival 2021. Hosted by Shihan Van Clief, the audio will be broadcast to cars via radio station. Space is limited.

COST: $10; MORE INFO



Ongoing, Thursdays through Sundays

Ave 26 Market

Artesian St./Avenue 26, Lincoln Heights

The night market has grown organically from its home base at Avenue 26 Tacos to a bustling scene where dozens of vendors offer food, drinks, clothing and trinkets. (Eater LA points out that TikTok and Instagram stars have fueled the market’s growth since the beginning of the year.) Because it’s not an officially sanctioned market, hours and vendors vary.

COST: FREE entry

Runyon Canyon is a quick, popular hike in the heart of Hollywood. (Christine N. Ziemba)

Outdoor Pick

Runyon Canyon Park

2000 N. Fuller Ave., Hollywood

If you want a quiet hike where you can be alone with your thoughts, avoid Runyon on weekends. But if you’re looking to people- or dog-watch, this easy-to-moderate walk will get your heart pumping. There are several trails to choose from — two to three miles on average — that are mostly pavement or dirt. The canyon offers great views on clear days and is dog-friendly with designated off-leash areas. Pro tip: Parking is at a premium on weekends, so arrive early and be sure to read the signs carefully. (You can always park on Hollywood Boulevard on weekends and start your Fitbit while walking up to the entrances on Fuller or Vista).

The Oscars will be broadcast on Sunday, April 25 on ABC. (Courtesy of The Academy)

TV Pick

The Oscars

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, broadcasting from multiple locations —Union Station in DTLA, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and various international locales. The Oscars are trying to make this pandemic telecast more interesting by once again ditching a host and allowing acceptance speeches via Zoom. The Academy Awards air on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/PT and stream on the ABC app, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Pasta | Bar is now open in Encino featuring a 13-course tasting menu. (Liam Brown)

Dine & Drink Deals

Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.