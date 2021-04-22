People Who Need A Job Are Feeding People Who Need To Eat

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

People who need a job will feed people in need of food at two hip restaurants this week and next.

This week at Ronan, a seasonally-driven Italian restaurant on Melrose, two entry-level hires will learn how to work in the back of the house as they prep meals for the needy. Next week, two new hires will cut their teeth at Long Beach's Little Coyote pizzeria.

An anonymous funder is providing the money to cover the costs of hiring and paying clients from Chrysalis, a nonprofit job training organization, which partnered with placement firm Kitchen Culture Recruiting.

"Having been a chef myself, I know that the best hires are the people who want to come and work at your operation, not necessarily the ones who have years of experience and a terrible attitude," says Kristel Arabian, owner of Kitchen Culture Recruiting.

They've teamed with boutique eateries where they hope some of these temporary workers can land full-time jobs.