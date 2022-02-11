Morning Brief: Inglewood Traffic, Hot Weather, And Non-Football Events

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Feb. 11.

Big events in L.A. come with bad traffic, whether it’s a Dodgers game or a presidential visit or the Oscars. That reality is now hitting home for residents of Inglewood who, while generally in favor of the business and value that SoFi Stadium brings to the area, are less than thrilled about the accompanying clogged streets.

My colleague Carla Javier spoke to some folks in the area, most of whom expressed a mix of emotions.

“The stadium is bringing in a lot of money to the city, that’s no doubt,” said Maria Mendez, who’s lived in Inglewood for 16 years. “But … they didn’t prepare for this traffic. They didn’t prepare for us residents.”

“To be honest, I love the stadium, because I'm looking at the opportunities to work that it’s bringing. That's awesome," added resident Fred Aubrey. "But I just feel that the planning wasn’t up to par. The city is already congested. And now they’re bringing more?”

With the Super Bowl upon us, there are of course many other ways to get to SoFi Stadium than to drive and park. And the city has set up signs reminding visitors that most residential streets aren’t open to the public for long-term parking; without a permit, drivers can only leave their cars there for two hours.

But concerns remain about enforcement, and about residents’ ability to get out of their homes and get … well, anywhere on game days.

Mendez told Carla that overall, she’s excited about the new developments in her city. “I’m so for all of it,” Mendez said. “Just fix the traffic. That’s it. Fix that? We’re all good.”

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

