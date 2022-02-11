Morning Brief: Inglewood Traffic, Hot Weather, And Non-Football Events
Good morning, L.A. It’s Feb. 11.
Big events in L.A. come with bad traffic, whether it’s a Dodgers game or a presidential visit or the Oscars. That reality is now hitting home for residents of Inglewood who, while generally in favor of the business and value that SoFi Stadium brings to the area, are less than thrilled about the accompanying clogged streets.
My colleague Carla Javier spoke to some folks in the area, most of whom expressed a mix of emotions.
“The stadium is bringing in a lot of money to the city, that’s no doubt,” said Maria Mendez, who’s lived in Inglewood for 16 years. “But … they didn’t prepare for this traffic. They didn’t prepare for us residents.”
“To be honest, I love the stadium, because I'm looking at the opportunities to work that it’s bringing. That's awesome," added resident Fred Aubrey. "But I just feel that the planning wasn’t up to par. The city is already congested. And now they’re bringing more?”
With the Super Bowl upon us, there are of course many other ways to get to SoFi Stadium than to drive and park. And the city has set up signs reminding visitors that most residential streets aren’t open to the public for long-term parking; without a permit, drivers can only leave their cars there for two hours.
But concerns remain about enforcement, and about residents’ ability to get out of their homes and get … well, anywhere on game days.
Mendez told Carla that overall, she’s excited about the new developments in her city. “I’m so for all of it,” Mendez said. “Just fix the traffic. That’s it. Fix that? We’re all good.”
Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- With new omicron cases falling fast, L.A. County health officials say some mask restrictions could be lifted as soon as next week.
- A wind-driven brush fire burning in Laguna Beach has prompted mandatory evacuations for residents in the communities of Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay.
- It’s going to stay hot for a while; temperatures will reach 85 to 90 degrees throughout the weekend, and local heat records could well be broken.
- As enrollment drops across LAUSD, schools are vying to keep their instructional space intact — but it's not easy, and it can get heated.
- Waters off the coast of California don't receive any protection from deep-sea miners, but a new bill seeks to change that.
- Immigrant rights activists are calling on Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release a man whose sentence for attempted murder was commuted by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
- Demolition of the long-vacant San Pedro Courthouse is underway to make space for a mixed-use development with apartments and retail spaces.
Before You Go ... Events In LA This Weekend That Have Nothing To Do With Football
The Big Game is upon us, and there are more than enough bars, restaurants and parties to take it in. But if you’re like, not so into football, fear not! You could: Catch love-themed flicks under the stars or at the drive-in. Watch as Lucha VaVoom returns with live, in-person Mexican wrestling. Celebrate our feline friends with a cat-themed art show. Dance the night away to the songs of Morrissey and The Smiths. And plenty more.
