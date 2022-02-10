Wildfire Evacuation Orders Lifted In Laguna Beach
A wind-driven brush fire burning in Laguna Beach prompted mandatory evacuations for residents in the communities of Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay, along with Crystal Cove State Beach and the city water plant also being evacuated.
Evacuation orders were lifted Thursday afternoon for the communities of North Laguna Beach, Emerald Bay north and south, and Irvine Cove, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. However, Orange County Parks and California State Parks remain closed in the fire-affected areas.
The Emerald Fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday in Emerald Bay. So far, it's burned 150 acres and is 10% contained, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
The Orange County Fire Authority held a media briefing a little after 7 a.m. where officials said the fire appeared to be slowing down. O.C. Fire Authority said neighboring agencies were assisting in the fight, including two helicopters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and 2-4 air tankers from Cal Fire.
Pacific Coast Highway has reopened to traffic in both directions.
The fire's plume was visible from a satellite.
#SATELLITE SPOTLIGHT: @NOAA's #GOES17🛰️ spied the #smoke plume from a large brush #fire near Laguna Beach, California this morning. The #wildfire is threatening homes and prompting evacuations in nearby communities. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PEAYAPDBIW— NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) February 10, 2022
All schools in Laguna Beach Unified were closed for the day. Evacuation centers were set up at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center and at the Los Olivos Community Center in Irvine.