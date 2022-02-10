Wildfire Evacuation Orders Lifted In Laguna Beach

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

A wind-driven brush fire burning in Laguna Beach prompted mandatory evacuations for residents in the communities of Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay, along with Crystal Cove State Beach and the city water plant also being evacuated.

Evacuation orders were lifted Thursday afternoon for the communities of North Laguna Beach, Emerald Bay north and south, and Irvine Cove, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. However, Orange County Parks and California State Parks remain closed in the fire-affected areas.

The Emerald Fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday in Emerald Bay. So far, it's burned 150 acres and is 10% contained, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The Orange County Fire Authority held a media briefing a little after 7 a.m. where officials said the fire appeared to be slowing down. O.C. Fire Authority said neighboring agencies were assisting in the fight, including two helicopters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and 2-4 air tankers from Cal Fire.

Pacific Coast Highway has reopened to traffic in both directions.

The fire's plume was visible from a satellite.

All schools in Laguna Beach Unified were closed for the day. Evacuation centers were set up at the Laguna Beach Community and Susi Q Center and at the Los Olivos Community Center in Irvine.