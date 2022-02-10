Your Guide To Events In LA And SoCal This Weekend That Have Nothing To Do With Football
There are plenty of things to do in L.A. this weekend, even if you’re not a football fan. Catch love-themed flicks under the stars or at the drive-in. Watch as Lucha VaVoom returns with live, in-person Mexican wrestling. Celebrate our feline friends with a cat-themed art show. Dance the night away to the songs of Morrissey and The Smiths.
With COVID-19 variants still out there, many in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.
Friday, Feb. 11 - Saturday, Feb. 12
Lucha VaVoom: Amor Imposible
The Mayan Theatre
1038 S. Hill St., downtown L.A.
The long-running variety show with a mix of Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque, and comedy returns to the historic theater for two nights. The show Amor Impossible (“Impossible Love”) marks the return of the live, in-person event for the first time since 2019, thanks to the coronavirus. The night out might make a memorable Valentine’s Day gift or pre-Super Bowl warmup. This event is 21+.
COST: Tickets start at $45; MORE INFO
Friday, Feb. 11 - Monday, Feb. 14
Love at the Drive-In
Electric Dusk Drive-In
236 N. Central Ave., Glendale
The drive-in experience continues its “month of love-”themed films. Films screening this weekend: Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Friday), When Harry Met Sally (Saturday), Sleepless in Seattle (Sunday), and The Notebook (Monday/Valentine's Day).
COST: $8 - $70; MORE INFO
Friday, Feb. 11: 7:30 p.m. PST
100 Years From Mississippi
Virtual
Caltech Public Programming launches its new film series Movies That Matter, which examines current concerns in the areas of science and social justice. The series premieres with a free virtual screening and panel discussion of the documentary 100 Years from Mississippi, part of Caltech’s observance of Black History Month. Panelists include filmmakers Tarabu Betserai Kirkland and Barry Shabaka Henley; Allen Edson, president of the NAACP's Pasadena branch; and Caltech's Danielle L. Wiggins, assistant professor of history, Division of Humanities and Social Sciences.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Friday, Feb. 11: 9:30 p.m.
Morrissey Night
Boardner's
1652 N. Cherokee Ave., Hollywood
Take part in a Valentine’s Day dance party and a live concert tribute to Morrissey and The Smiths by Nowhere Fast. Plus, dance to all ‘80s tunes on the outdoor patio including Depeche Mode, New Order, The Cure, Human League, George Michael, Joy Division, NIN, and Hall & Oates. This event is 18+.
COST: $12 - $20; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 12 - Sunday, Aug. 28
Everest: Ascent to Glory
Bowers Museum
2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana
In partnership with the Royal Geographical Society, the museum co-organizes an exhibition of more than 20 original objects and 60 photographs of Everest’s history. Artifacts include climbing rope found with the remains of George Mallory, one of the first oxygen sets ever employed in high-altitude climbing, and the remastered Epic of Everest (1924) film by John Noel. The exhibition is included with museum admission.
COST: $12 - $15; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 12: 10 a.m.
Cartoon Club
The New Beverly
7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax
The monthly screening series returns to celebrate the art and history of animated films. Watch a feature-length compilation of classic short films and rarely screened gems.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb.12 - Sunday, March 6
Neko Show
Giant Robot Store
2015 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle
This year, Giant Robot’s annual Neko (cat)-themed show coincides with the year of the tiger. Rawr! Preview the art by checking the IG hashtag #grnekoshow or tune into a live walk-through on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. Drop by in-person starting at noon Saturday. The dozens of participating artists include Giant Robot faves Sean Chao, Nikki Longfish, and Cassia Lupo.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 12: 6 and 9 p.m.
SmartLess Tour Live with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes & Will Arnett
Orpheum Theatre
842 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
Bateman, Hayes, and Arnett wrap up a tour to celebrate the first anniversary of their SmartLess podcast with two live shows in L.A. The podcast connects people to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. In each show/episode, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two, ensuring spontaneity and improv.
COST: Tickets start at $59; MORE INFO
Saturday, Feb. 12: 12 - 6 p.m.
Lunar New Year / Valentine's Day
Barnes Park Amphitheater
320 W. Newmark Ave., Monterey Park
The multicultural event features cultural performances, cosplay, and vendors. Food trucks and beer will be available across the street at American Legion Post 397. The cosplay contest and performances begin at 2 p.m. (Cosplay contestants should arrive to enter at 12:30 p.m.)
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, Feb. 13
Rooftop Movies in Hollywood
The Montalbán
1615 Vine St., Hollywood
Watch romantic flicks under the stars for Galentine’s/Valentine’s weekend. Featured films include True Romance, Dirty Dancing, The Notebook, and La La Land. The bar opens at 6 p.m. and screenings start after sunset (approximately 7 p.m.).
COST: $25 - $50; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, Feb. 13: 5 p.m.
Solvang Sweetheart Walking Tour
Downtown Solvang
If you want to avoid the football hullabaloo in its entirety, head out of Dodge for Solvang, the Danish-settled town in Santa Barbara County wine country. There’s a new evening walking tour being offered Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for Valentine’s weekend. Learn about the city’s history while sampling treats from a Solvang bakery and chocolate shop. All ages. Meet at the Solvang Visitors' Center at 5 p.m. each evening.
COST: $28 per person; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, Feb. 27
Marry Me a Little
International City Theatre
Long Beach Performing Arts Center
330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach
The theater company pays tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, kicking off its 37th season with a bittersweet musical two-hander that features 17 of the composer’s lesser-known songs. The story of two single strangers is told entirely through songs Sondheim wrote early in his career or cut from his groundbreaking Broadway musicals. The show runs Thursday through Sundays.
COST: $49 - $52; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Run GPR Half Marathon and 5K
Get out there and explore Griffith Park on Sunday, Feb. 13 by running a 5k or half-marathon. The races are open to all levels of ability, families, and are pet-friendly. Proceeds from the run benefit the Los Angeles Parks Foundation. The event also features an expo with music, local vendors, and family fun. All registrants receive a commemorative die-cast finish medal and T-shirt. Registration prices range from $50 to $95.
TV / Streaming Pick
Bel-Air
Here’s an alternative to Super Bowl LVI or Puppy Bowl XVIII: Bel-Air is a dramatic reimagining of Will Smith’s NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Stepping into Smith’s role is Jabari Banks, playing a kid from West Philadelphia (born and raised) who moves to Bel-Air to live with his aunt and uncle. Just like in the original, the two worlds collide — but this time, there’s no laugh track. The series debuts on Peacock on Sunday, Feb. 13 with episodes released weekly.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- Salazar in Frogtown has a new chef. Esteban Lluis is now helming the kitchen of the Sonoran-style Mexican restaurant, emphasizing locally grown produce, whole animal cooking, and Baja seafood-oriented dishes. He’ll expand the kitchen’s wood-grill focused menu and will add new items including grilled oysters and pork belly tacos with green pipian and cactus salad.
- Little Dom’s is offering DIY kits to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home. The Pizza Making Kit for 2 ($20.70) lets you make heart-shaped cheese pizzas, the Gelato Sundae Kit for 2 ($20.70) includes a pint of house-made vanilla gelato, Nutella hot fudge, fresh whipped cream and chopped almond biscotti.
- Employees Only in West Hollywood is offering a Valentine’s Day Weekend (Feb. 11-13) prix fixe option for $75 per person, not including drinks. The menu includes truffled farm eggs, duck cassoulet or ratatouille (vegetarian), and a walnut cake with hibiscus cream and a dark chocolate glaze. The regular menu is also available.
- LOAM at the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A. offers a couple early Valentine’s specials on Saturday and Sunday. If you’re into bivalves, they’re offering a half-dozen oysters for $18 all day. Plus, get a complimentary glass of Rose Brut with dinner.
- Poppy & Seed in the Anaheim Packing District offers a Valentine’s prix fixe menu from Feb. 12 to 14 for $90 per person ($60 wine pairing optional). Menu highlights include eggplant caviar, duck confit, crab, strawberries & beets, lobster & shrimp risotto, beef pastrami smoked short rib and NY York strip duo, Winter Truffle Risotto, and Eton Mess.
- The High Low is a new cocktail bar that opened earlier this week in Atwater Village, located across the street from the Tam O’Shanter steakhouse. The casual bar opens daily at 5 p.m.
- El Granjero Cantina in the Original Farmers Market offers a Valentine’s Day lunch or dinner special for two that runs between Friday and Valentine’s Day this Monday. Enjoy a three-course meal for two for $60 that includes a Caesar salad for two, two Surf & Turf Taco Plates (beef and shrimp Veracruz tacos) served with rice and beans, and a tres leches cake.