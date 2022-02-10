Your Guide To Events In LA And SoCal This Weekend That Have Nothing To Do With Football

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

There are plenty of things to do in L.A. this weekend, even if you’re not a football fan. Catch love-themed flicks under the stars or at the drive-in. Watch as Lucha VaVoom returns with live, in-person Mexican wrestling. Celebrate our feline friends with a cat-themed art show. Dance the night away to the songs of Morrissey and The Smiths.

With COVID-19 variants still out there, many in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.



Friday, Feb. 11 - Saturday, Feb. 12

Lucha VaVoom: Amor Imposible

The Mayan Theatre

1038 S. Hill St., downtown L.A.

The long-running variety show with a mix of Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque, and comedy returns to the historic theater for two nights. The show Amor Impossible (“Impossible Love”) marks the return of the live, in-person event for the first time since 2019, thanks to the coronavirus. The night out might make a memorable Valentine’s Day gift or pre-Super Bowl warmup. This event is 21+.

COST: Tickets start at $45; MORE INFO

Friday, Feb. 11 - Monday, Feb. 14

Love at the Drive-In

Electric Dusk Drive-In

236 N. Central Ave., Glendale

The drive-in experience continues its “month of love-”themed films. Films screening this weekend: Breakfast at Tiffany’s (Friday), When Harry Met Sally (Saturday), Sleepless in Seattle (Sunday), and The Notebook (Monday/Valentine's Day).

COST: $8 - $70; MORE INFO

Friday, Feb. 11: 7:30 p.m. PST

100 Years From Mississippi

Virtual

Caltech Public Programming launches its new film series Movies That Matter, which examines current concerns in the areas of science and social justice. The series premieres with a free virtual screening and panel discussion of the documentary 100 Years from Mississippi, part of Caltech’s observance of Black History Month. Panelists include filmmakers Tarabu Betserai Kirkland and Barry Shabaka Henley; Allen Edson, president of the NAACP's Pasadena branch; and Caltech's Danielle L. Wiggins, assistant professor of history, Division of Humanities and Social Sciences.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, Feb. 11: 9:30 p.m.

Morrissey Night

Boardner's

1652 N. Cherokee Ave., Hollywood

Take part in a Valentine’s Day dance party and a live concert tribute to Morrissey and The Smiths by Nowhere Fast. Plus, dance to all ‘80s tunes on the outdoor patio including Depeche Mode, New Order, The Cure, Human League, George Michael, Joy Division, NIN, and Hall & Oates. This event is 18+.

COST: $12 - $20; MORE INFO

An expedition member in foreground with Mount Everest, Kangshung Face and Lhotse in the background in 1921. (Royal Geographical Society (with IBG))

Saturday, Feb. 12 - Sunday, Aug. 28

Everest: Ascent to Glory

Bowers Museum

2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana

In partnership with the Royal Geographical Society, the museum co-organizes an exhibition of more than 20 original objects and 60 photographs of Everest’s history. Artifacts include climbing rope found with the remains of George Mallory, one of the first oxygen sets ever employed in high-altitude climbing, and the remastered Epic of Everest (1924) film by John Noel. The exhibition is included with museum admission.

COST: $12 - $15; MORE INFO



Saturday, Feb. 12: 10 a.m.

Cartoon Club

The New Beverly

7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax

The monthly screening series returns to celebrate the art and history of animated films. Watch a feature-length compilation of classic short films and rarely screened gems.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb.12 - Sunday, March 6

Neko Show

Giant Robot Store

2015 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle

This year, Giant Robot’s annual Neko (cat)-themed show coincides with the year of the tiger. Rawr! Preview the art by checking the IG hashtag #grnekoshow or tune into a live walk-through on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. Drop by in-person starting at noon Saturday. The dozens of participating artists include Giant Robot faves Sean Chao, Nikki Longfish, and Cassia Lupo.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Feb. 12: 6 and 9 p.m.

SmartLess Tour Live with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes & Will Arnett

Orpheum Theatre

842 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Bateman, Hayes, and Arnett wrap up a tour to celebrate the first anniversary of their SmartLess podcast with two live shows in L.A. The podcast connects people to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. In each show/episode, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two, ensuring spontaneity and improv.

COST: Tickets start at $59; MORE INFO



Saturday, Feb. 12: 12 - 6 p.m.

Lunar New Year / Valentine's Day

Barnes Park Amphitheater

320 W. Newmark Ave., Monterey Park

The multicultural event features cultural performances, cosplay, and vendors. Food trucks and beer will be available across the street at American Legion Post 397. The cosplay contest and performances begin at 2 p.m. (Cosplay contestants should arrive to enter at 12:30 p.m.)

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Through Sunday, Feb. 13

Rooftop Movies in Hollywood

The Montalbán

1615 Vine St., Hollywood

Watch romantic flicks under the stars for Galentine’s/Valentine’s weekend. Featured films include True Romance, Dirty Dancing, The Notebook, and La La Land. The bar opens at 6 p.m. and screenings start after sunset (approximately 7 p.m.).

COST: $25 - $50; MORE INFO

Take a walking tour through Solvang this Valentine's weekend. (SodanieChea / Licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Through Sunday, Feb. 13: 5 p.m.

Solvang Sweetheart Walking Tour

Downtown Solvang

If you want to avoid the football hullabaloo in its entirety, head out of Dodge for Solvang, the Danish-settled town in Santa Barbara County wine country. There’s a new evening walking tour being offered Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for Valentine’s weekend. Learn about the city’s history while sampling treats from a Solvang bakery and chocolate shop. All ages. Meet at the Solvang Visitors' Center at 5 p.m. each evening.

COST: $28 per person; MORE INFO

International City Theatre presents "Marry Me a Little," a musical homage to the music of Stephen Sondheim. (Kayte Deioma / Kayte Deioma)

Through Sunday, Feb. 27

Marry Me a Little

International City Theatre

Long Beach Performing Arts Center

330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach

The theater company pays tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, kicking off its 37th season with a bittersweet musical two-hander that features 17 of the composer’s lesser-known songs. The story of two single strangers is told entirely through songs Sondheim wrote early in his career or cut from his groundbreaking Broadway musicals. The show runs Thursday through Sundays.

COST: $49 - $52; MORE INFO

Run either a 5k or a half-marathon through Griffith Park this Sunday. (Al Pavangkanan, licensed under CC BY 2.0 )

Outdoor Pick

Run GPR Half Marathon and 5K

Get out there and explore Griffith Park on Sunday, Feb. 13 by running a 5k or half-marathon. The races are open to all levels of ability, families, and are pet-friendly. Proceeds from the run benefit the Los Angeles Parks Foundation. The event also features an expo with music, local vendors, and family fun. All registrants receive a commemorative die-cast finish medal and T-shirt. Registration prices range from $50 to $95.

TV / Streaming Pick

Bel-Air

Here’s an alternative to Super Bowl LVI or Puppy Bowl XVIII: Bel-Air is a dramatic reimagining of Will Smith’s NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Stepping into Smith’s role is Jabari Banks, playing a kid from West Philadelphia (born and raised) who moves to Bel-Air to live with his aunt and uncle. Just like in the original, the two worlds collide — but this time, there’s no laugh track. The series debuts on Peacock on Sunday, Feb. 13 with episodes released weekly.

Esteban Lluis is now helming the kitchen at Salazar, adding new items including grilled oysters (pictured) and pork belly tacos with green pipian and cactus salad. (Jakob N. Layman / Jakob N. Layman )

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:



Salazar in Frogtown has a new chef. Esteban Lluis is now helming the kitchen of the Sonoran-style Mexican restaurant, emphasizing locally grown produce, whole animal cooking, and Baja seafood-oriented dishes. He’ll expand the kitchen’s wood-grill focused menu and will add new items including grilled oysters and pork belly tacos with green pipian and cactus salad.

in Frogtown has a new chef. Esteban Lluis is now helming the kitchen of the Sonoran-style Mexican restaurant, emphasizing locally grown produce, whole animal cooking, and Baja seafood-oriented dishes. He’ll expand the kitchen’s wood-grill focused menu and will add new items including grilled oysters and pork belly tacos with green pipian and cactus salad. Little Dom’s is offering DIY kits to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home . The Pizza Making Kit for 2 ($20.70) lets you make heart-shaped cheese pizzas, the Gelato Sundae Kit for 2 ($20.70) includes a pint of house-made vanilla gelato, Nutella hot fudge, fresh whipped cream and chopped almond biscotti.

. The Pizza Making Kit for 2 ($20.70) lets you make heart-shaped cheese pizzas, the Gelato Sundae Kit for 2 ($20.70) includes a pint of house-made vanilla gelato, Nutella hot fudge, fresh whipped cream and chopped almond biscotti. Employees Only in West Hollywood is offering a Valentine’s Day Weekend (Feb. 11-13) prix fixe option for $75 per person, not including drinks. The menu includes truffled farm eggs, duck cassoulet or ratatouille (vegetarian), and a walnut cake with hibiscus cream and a dark chocolate glaze. The regular menu is also available.

in West Hollywood is offering a Valentine’s Day Weekend (Feb. 11-13) prix fixe option for $75 per person, not including drinks. The menu includes truffled farm eggs, duck cassoulet or ratatouille (vegetarian), and a walnut cake with hibiscus cream and a dark chocolate glaze. The regular menu is also available. LOAM at the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A. offers a couple early Valentine’s specials on Saturday and Sunday. If you’re into bivalves, they’re offering a half-dozen oysters for $18 all day. Plus, get a complimentary glass of Rose Brut with dinner.

at the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A. offers a couple early Valentine’s specials on Saturday and Sunday. If you’re into bivalves, they’re offering a half-dozen oysters for $18 all day. Plus, get a complimentary glass of Rose Brut with dinner. Poppy & Seed in the Anaheim Packing District offers a Valentine’s prix fixe menu from Feb. 12 to 14 for $90 per person ($60 wine pairing optional). Menu highlights include eggplant caviar, duck confit, crab, strawberries & beets, lobster & shrimp risotto, beef pastrami smoked short rib and NY York strip duo, Winter Truffle Risotto, and Eton Mess.

in the Anaheim Packing District offers a Valentine’s prix fixe menu from Feb. 12 to 14 for $90 per person ($60 wine pairing optional). Menu highlights include eggplant caviar, duck confit, crab, strawberries & beets, lobster & shrimp risotto, beef pastrami smoked short rib and NY York strip duo, Winter Truffle Risotto, and Eton Mess. The High Low is a new cocktail bar that opened earlier this week in Atwater Village, located across the street from the Tam O’Shanter steakhouse. The casual bar opens daily at 5 p.m.

is a new cocktail bar that opened earlier this week in Atwater Village, located across the street from the Tam O’Shanter steakhouse. The casual bar opens daily at 5 p.m. El Granjero Cantina in the Original Farmers Market offers a Valentine’s Day lunch or dinner special for two that runs between Friday and Valentine’s Day this Monday. Enjoy a three-course meal for two for $60 that includes a Caesar salad for two, two Surf & Turf Taco Plates (beef and shrimp Veracruz tacos) served with rice and beans, and a tres leches cake.