Here’s Where To Watch The Super Bowl In LA

Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium is just five days away, and if you haven’t made plans yet, it’s time to nail them down.

Most years, teams sponsor championship game viewing parties for fans. This year, there are no such celebrations in the works, so you’ll have to make do with L.A.’s myriad sports bars, parties and rowdy event planners. With that said, we scoped out the best places to watch throughout the city, including spots for people who want to make a day of it and folks who’d rather stay close to home.

Important reminder: We are still in a pandemic, and in L.A. County you have to prove you have been vaccinated to sit inside a bar, with the same requirement for bars and restaurants in the city of L.A. Unvaccinated people can sit outdoors. And you're supposed to wear a mask, except when actively eating or drinking. And if you're going to host or attend a viewing party at a private home, here are some tips to stay safe.



Southeast L.A.

Gardens Bar and Grill

A standard-bearer of Southeast L.A., their micheladas and margaritas are the stuff of legend — and be sure to ask about their secret menu.

- 165 S. Harbor Blvd., La Habra

- 9425 Telegraph Rd., Pico Rivera

Lakewood Rocks Sports Bar

This recently opened spot features 15 TV’s, pool tables, darts and more if you want to keep busy while the game is on.

- 5449 South St., Lakewood

Mi Hacienda

The SoCal Rams Booster Club is hosting a Super Bowl party with discounted entry prices for members, a raffle and live music leading up to kickoff. Large screens surround the dance floor at the venue, with plenty of room for watching and cheering.

- 9613 Whittier Blvd, Pico Rivera

Beachside/West L.A./West Hollywood

Harriet's Rooftop

If your vibe is more rooftop cocktails than beer and wings, head up to the top of the 1 Hotel for Harriet’s Big Game Viewing Party . The event will feature nine screens and a full menu, including cocktails like the coconut spritz and the spicy siena.

- 8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood

Hotel June

Hotel June’s poolside bar, the Caravan Swim Club, will serve their regular brunch menu as well as L.A. street dogs and local beers in buckets. Plus, oh yeah, showing the game.

- 8639 Lincoln Blvd, L.A.

Sonny McLean’s

Beloved by Boston transplants, things get rowdy at this storied Santa Monica Irish bar. Try to get there early, as it gets packed pretty fast.

- 2615 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica

Tony P’s Dockside Grill

Tickets are required on game day for this beachside standby. For $25, you get a guaranteed spot, a t-shirt, drink specials and giveaways.

- 4445 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey

San Fernando Valley

Big Wangs

As indicated by the name (sort of), no one in L.A. does wings like Big Wangs. Whether you like them mild or hot, buffalo or sweet n’ sour, you’ll be good to go on eats if you roll up here.

- 5300 Lankershim Blvd., L.A.

Paragon Bar and Grill

You won’t be disappointed with the food, the crowd or the TV situation at Paragon, plus you’ll have the chance to win a brand new 65" LG Smart TV with each purchase on game day.

- 8319 Louise Ave, Northridge

Southwest L.A./South Bay

Rock & Brews

Never left that heavy metal life behind? Rock & Brews is the place for you. With 50+ beers on tap and wing specials for the Super Bowl, you can headbang your way to a championship trophy.

- 143 Main St., El Segundo

- 6300 South Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach

The Brews Hall

Want to keep your food and drink options open? Check out The Brews Hall, where you can order from four restaurants and two bars. They're opening at 9:30 a.m. on game day with DIY mimosas as well as a beer and seltzer bucket special.

- 21770 Del Amo Cir E, Torrance

Legends Sports Bar

Established by former Rams offensive lineman Dennis Harrah, Legends bills itself as “the first modern sports bar in America.” They offer over 30 HDTVs and a 240-inch mega-screen, fans will be sure to catch every single move made on the field.

- 5236 2nd St, Long Beach

Angel City Market: Super Bowl LVI Market

This outdoor food market is turning its focus to the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, with a viewing area, music and more than 60 small business vendors.

- 10903 South Inglewood Avenue

Gulp

Geared towards NFL fans, Gulp has 36 draft beers on tap, nine flat screens, a specialty cocktail menu and a range of seating for groups of all sizes.

- 13020 Pacific Promenade, Playa Vista

San Gabriel Valley

Zendejas Sports Grill

Hosted by former Rams kicker Tony Zendejas, the Zendejas’s Super Bowl Party promises to be a banger. They’ll have an outdoor patio with 40 TVs, and an indoor lounge with five big screens and 30 TVs. https://www.facebook.com/Zendejas-Sports-GrillSan-Dimas-902879153169961/

- 665 W Arrow Hwy, San Dimas

Wings on Tap

This wings specialty joint just opened in January, and features all varieties for sauce and chicken lovers. Plus beers, pool tables and more.

- 3660 Nogales St., West Covina

Northeast L.A./East L.A./Downtown

Greyhound Bar and Grill

This dimly lit bar has a cabin-in-the-woods type of feel, with craft beers and classic pub food like cheese sticks and blistered shishito peppers. Plenty of gluten-free and vegan options on the menu, too.

- 5570 N Figueroa St., Highland Park

- 933 S Brand Blvd., Glendale

5 Line Tavern

Be aware, this Northeast L.A. spot draws some hardcore Bengals fans, billing themselves as THE home for Cincinnati fans in L.A. They'll be serving up a new cocktail menu, 50 beers on tap and appetizers for days (fried olives, fried cheese curds, fries … you get the idea).

- 2136 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock

Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.

As the name suggests, their pizza is to die for … but so are their fries (house, garlic parmesan or chicano gravy), their cocktails — and their flaming hot Cheetos wings. On game day, they’ll offer free Bud Light buckets with a $20 purchase of five 16-ounce bottles, Dos Equis pitchers for $17, and free Super Bowl memorabilia while supplies last.

- 2706 East Cesar E Chavez Ave., Boyle Heights

901 Bar & Grill

A favorite of USC students, the 901 serves up classic bar food like soft pretzels and chili cheese fries as well as pizzas, burgers, and more. TVs line the bar.

- 2902 S Figueroa St., Exposition Park