Demolition Begins At San Pedro Courthouse

Demolition of the long-vacant San Pedro Courthouse is underway. A mixed-use development with apartments and retail spaces will replace the former municipal building.

The new building will include ground-floor retail space, a food hall and 300 apartments above.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn says a plan was in place with a developer when the county acquired the property, but it didn't live up to the community's values.

"It was really important to me that this project included apartments that people can afford, and I'm proud that 20% of the units are going to be affordable for families living below the median income," Hahn said.

The San Pedro Courthouse building served our community well for as long as it could. Yesterday, we said our goodbyes, started demolition, and previewed the next chapter for this property: apartments people can afford, retail space, and a new food hall in downtown. pic.twitter.com/0KLvqfEokM — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) February 10, 2022

She says the project will be union-built and union-financed through the AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust.

"These new apartments are going to mean more people calling downtown San Pedro home and walking around our community, shopping in local businesses and dining in our local restaurants," Hahn said.

Demolition could take up to 50 days, and construction will start this fall. The timeline for the project is two years.