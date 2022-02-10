Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Demolition Begins At San Pedro Courthouse

By  Susanne Whatley
Published Feb 10, 2022 1:01 PM
A bulldozer is parked in front of the vacant San Pedro Courthouse.
Demolition is underway at the long-vacant San Pedro Courthouse. The new building will include retail spaces, a food hall and 300 apartments.
(Screenshot via Councilmember Janice Hahn/Twitter )
LAist relies on you to stay independent.
Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Demolition of the long-vacant San Pedro Courthouse is underway. A mixed-use development with apartments and retail spaces will replace the former municipal building.

The new building will include ground-floor retail space, a food hall and 300 apartments above.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn says a plan was in place with a developer when the county acquired the property, but it didn't live up to the community's values.

"It was really important to me that this project included apartments that people can afford, and I'm proud that 20% of the units are going to be affordable for families living below the median income," Hahn said.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

She says the project will be union-built and union-financed through the AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust.

"These new apartments are going to mean more people calling downtown San Pedro home and walking around our community, shopping in local businesses and dining in our local restaurants," Hahn said.

Demolition could take up to 50 days, and construction will start this fall. The timeline for the project is two years.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories