LA Winter Brings A Heat Advisory And Elevated Fire Danger
Clearly Punxsutawney Phil’s powers of prediction don't extend too far west, because this SoCal February has local thermometers pushing 90.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory throughout the Los Angeles County and Orange County coasts, the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys, and parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties through 6 p.m. Sunday.
Forecasters say temperatures will reach 85 to 90 degrees Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and local heat records could well be broken.
Five temperatures records are in jeopardy for tomorrow across our area. Highs will reach the mid- to upper-80s across coastal areas where a Heat Advisory is in effect.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/dVuqVLVGKU— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 10, 2022
There’s also a high wind warning in effect for the county’s mountain regions until 4 p.m. Thursday, which could bring “damaging gusts” in foothill communities.
A high wind warning is now in effect for the #LACounty mountains through 4 pm. Local damaging gusts possible in the foothill portions of #SantaClarita #Sylmar #Sunland #LaCrescenta #Tujunga and #LaCanadaFlintridge. #LAWind #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ftYlDtpa63— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 10, 2022
We’re tempted to see this as yet another perk of life in SoCal, but high temps and strong winds are a recipe for wildfires.
NWS meteorologist David Sweet told us he doesn't anticipate critical fire danger, but there’s “certainly an elevated level of concern” given the conditions of brush in local hills:
We’ve had a mixed season so far. We had quite a bit of rain in December and after that January, early February has been very dry. So with the current condition of the vegetation on the hillsides, we would define burn status as being elevated in terms of fire danger.
NWS officials gave the same advice they do in summer heat waves: drink plenty of water, don’t overdue outdoor activities and don’t leave children or pets unattended in cars.
So stay hydrated, keep cool and hopefully your summer clothes are clean and ready to get you through this hot winter Super Bowl weekend.
