Morning Brief: Indoor Mask Mandates, Rams Lotería, And Intersecting Identities

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s Feb. 8.

It’s like 2020 all over again.

Remember earlier in the pandemic, when mask mandates were put in place, then lifted, then put back in place, then lifted again? Well, get ready for the same back and forth.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced yesterday that California’s indoor mask mandate will expire on Feb. 16.

“CA’s case rate has decreased by 65% since our Omicron peak,” he wrote on Twitter. “Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state.” The tweet went on to say that unvaccinated people will still have to mask up inside, and encouraged folks to get the vaccine and booster shots.

With that said, though, L.A. County’s cases still aren’t where they need to be for the expiration to apply locally. L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer spoke to our newsroom about L.A. County's plans following Gov. Newsom's announcement.

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

​​"I think, unfortunately, moving on here at L.A. County means keeping our masks on while we're indoors for a while longer," Ferrer said on our newsroom’s public affairs show, All Things Considered. "Our case numbers are still extraordinarily high."

Health officials said last week that we will need to have case rates that fall into the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s “moderate” category for at least two consecutive weeks before anything changes.

Moderate transmission is 10 to 50 cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate between 5% and 8%.

Ferrer also said that the public needs to keep in mind the most at-risk members of the community, like essential workers, before rushing to "declare victory over the pandemic."

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.



What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... This Week's Event Pick: Intersecting Identities

Arushi Gallery examines the cultural diversity within the African Diaspora in the group exhibition, 'Intersecting Identities.' (Courtesy of Arushi Gallery and artist Clarence James)

A group show at downtown’s Arushi Gallery features artworks by 12 international contemporary artists representing the African Diaspora. Curated by Arushi Kapoor and Tina Tangalakis, the exhibition showcases 24 works by 12 international artists. The opening reception will be held at the gallery on Feb. 10 from 6:30-10 p.m.

Or, you could: Catch Sparks live in concert. Watch Bryan Cranston on stage. Listen to storytellers tell five-minute tales at The Moth. Tune into author Dean Koontz’s conversation with Tess Gerritsen. And more.