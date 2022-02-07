The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Feb. 7 - Feb. 10

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

With COVID-19 variants out there, many in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.

With COVID-19 variants out there, many in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.



Monday, Feb.7 - Tuesday, Feb. 8: 8 p.m.

Sparks

Walt Disney Concert Hall

111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The art-pop and rock duo — brothers Ron and Russell Mael — had a resurgence last year thanks to the Annette soundtrack and Edgar Wright’s documentary, The Sparks Brothers. They play two nights this week to celebrate 50 years in the biz, bringing their glam, hard rock, chamber pop, and electro disco sounds to their hometown of L.A.

COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO



Monday, Feb. 7

Name That History!

Theatre West Online

For Black History Month, the theater presents a game show that explores Black history. Tune into Theatre West’s YouTube channel to play along and compete for prizes. Each segment features a historical figure and facts about their lives; host Robert Christophe gives hints each day. Points are given for correct answers that contestants leave in the comments box. At the end of each week those points are added up. The person(s) who receives the most points wins a prize from a Black-owned business. The show launches on Monday.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Monday, Feb. 7; 5 p.m.

Art & Beer Night Market L.A.!

Flying Embers Taproom

1581 Industrial St., downtown L.A.

Alternative Entertainment holds its first night market of the year, showcasing more than 25 local artists, craft beers, and food.

COST: $5 admission; MORE INFO

Bryan Cranston leads the 'Power of Sail' cast at the Geffen. Previews begin on Feb. 8. (Justin Bettman)

Tuesday, Feb. 8 - Sunday, March 13

Power of Sail

Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse

10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood

The West Coast premiere of the play written by Paul Grellong and directed by Weyni Mengesha features a cast including Bryan Cranston, Amy Brenneman, and Hugo Armstrong. Previews begin on Feb. 8, with opening night on Feb. 17. The play looks at the “insidiousness of hate disguised as free speech and the question of who ultimately pays the price.”

COST: $30 - $129; MORE INFO

Playwright Jeremy O. Harris' 'Slave Play' has its West Coast debut at the at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum from Feb. 9 through March 13. (Micaiah Carter)

Wednesday, Feb. 9 - Sunday, March 13

Slave Play

Mark Taper Forum

135 N Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Playwright Jeremy O. Harris' new work has its West Coast premiere at the Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum, directed by Robert O’Hara. The three-act play follows three interracial couples who transverse topics of love, sexuality, and race through unorthodox means in 21st-century America.

COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO



Wednesday, Feb. 9: 7:30 p.m.

​​Los Angeles StorySLAM: BELONGING

Los Globos

3040 West Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake

Carlos Kotkin hosts an evening of five-minute stories about “belonging,” fitting in or standing out. How you found your tribe — or haven’t. All seats are on a first-come-first-served basis. Seating is not guaranteed.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Feb. 9: 6 p.m. PST

Dean Koontz in Conversation with Tess Gerritsen

Virtual

Live Talks Los Angeles welcomes author Dean Koontz, who discusses his career and his latest novel Quicksilver with fellow author Gerritsen, who’s best known for creating the characters of Rizzoli and Isles. Ticket price includes a signed copy of the book.

COST: $40; MORE INFO

Thursday, Feb. 10: 7:30 p.m.

My Bloody Valentine - 3D: Fears & Beers

Regency Theatres Van Nuys Plant 16

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

The Screamfest Horror Festival presents a screening of the 2009 slasher film starring Jensen Ackles, Jamie King, Kerr Smith, and Betsy Rue. The event also features a Q&A with writer Todd Farmer, director Patrick Lussier, and other guests, moderated by Brian Collins. Tickets for guests 21 and older include a beer.

COST: $16; MORE INFO

Thursday, Feb. 10: 8 p.m.

Shaquille O'Neal All Star Comedy Jam

Microsoft Theater

777 Chick Hearn Ct., downtown L.A.

The night of laughs features comedians DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, Earthquake, Bill Bellamy, and Mo'Nique.

COST: $90 - $180; MORE INFO

'The Sty of the Blind Pig' screens virtually through the UCLA FIlm & Television Archive. (Courtesy of the UCLA FIlm & Television Archive)

Thursday, Feb. 10: 6 p.m.

Directed by Ivan Dixon: “The Sty of the Blind Pig” (U.S., 5/31/1974)

Virtual

The UCLA Film & Television Archive screens a virtual program of a KCET production that aired in 1974 and was directed by actor, director, and producer Ivan Dixon. Phillip Hayes Dean’s play, first presented by the Negro Ensemble Company in 1971, explores a volatile relationship between a mother and daughter against the backdrop of the burgeoning civil rights movement. The screening will be introduced by writer-director and Professor Dominic Taylor of the UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Arushi Gallery examines the cultural diversity within the African Diaspora in the group exhibition, 'Intersecting Identities.' (Courtesy of Arushi Gallery and artist Clarence James)

Thursday, Feb. 10 - Tuesday, March 15

Intersecting Identities

Arushi Gallery

1243 W. Temple St., downtown L.A.

The group show features artworks by 12 international contemporary artists representing the African Diaspora. Curated by Arushi Kapoor and Tina Tangalakis, the exhibition showcases 24 works by 12 international artists. The opening reception will be held at the gallery on Feb. 10 from 6:30-10 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, Feb. 10; 7 p.m.

Sid and Nancy

Los Feliz Theatre

1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

The 1986 film follows the self-destructive relationship between Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols and Nancy Spungen, an American groupie. Shot in docu-realist style, the film stars Gary Oldman and Chloe Webb. The film screens as part of American Cinematheque’s Love of Cinema series.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Thursday, Feb. 10 - Saturday, Feb. 12

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Crypto.com Arena

1111 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

The music fest features today’s top stars over three nights, beginning with Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly on Thursday night, followed by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with Mickey Guyton on Friday, and Green Day and Miley Cyrus on Saturday.

COST: Tickets start at $50; MORE INFO

Thursday, Feb. 10: 8 p.m.

An Evening with Gregory Porter

Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)

18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge

The crooner brings his Grammy-winning baritone to the Soraya stage as its month-long Jazz at Naz festival continues.

COST: $41 - $94; MORE INFO

TV / Streaming Pick

Fairview

Fairview is a new half-hour adult animated serie s that debuts on Comedy Central on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 8:30 p.m., directly after South Park. The weekly, hyper-topical show focuses on the effect national politics has on a small town. Stephen Colbert serves as one of the show’s executive producers. The eight episodes feature voice talent Marina Cockenberg, James Austin Johnson, Aparna Nancherla, Jeremy Levick, Blair Socci, Graham Techler, Atsuko Okatsuka, Otter Lee, Carl Foreman Jr, Jack Bensinger, Lisa Gilroy, and Joey Romaine.

It's National PIzza Day on Feb. 9, and Joe's Pizza is offering free slices for the first 100 customers. (Courtesy of Joe's PIzza)

Dine and Drink Deals

