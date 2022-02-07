The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Feb. 7 - Feb. 10
Catch Sparks live in concert. Watch Bryan Cranston on stage. Listen to storytellers tell five-minute tales at The Moth. Tune into author Dean Koontz’s conversation with Tess Gerritsen. Get pumped for the Super Bowl at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.
With COVID-19 variants out there, many in-person events are being canceled or postponed. Please check ahead of time to confirm event status and vaccine/testing requirements for entry.
Monday, Feb.7 - Tuesday, Feb. 8: 8 p.m.
Sparks
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
The art-pop and rock duo — brothers Ron and Russell Mael — had a resurgence last year thanks to the Annette soundtrack and Edgar Wright’s documentary, The Sparks Brothers. They play two nights this week to celebrate 50 years in the biz, bringing their glam, hard rock, chamber pop, and electro disco sounds to their hometown of L.A.
COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO
Monday, Feb. 7
Name That History!
Theatre West Online
For Black History Month, the theater presents a game show that explores Black history. Tune into Theatre West’s YouTube channel to play along and compete for prizes. Each segment features a historical figure and facts about their lives; host Robert Christophe gives hints each day. Points are given for correct answers that contestants leave in the comments box. At the end of each week those points are added up. The person(s) who receives the most points wins a prize from a Black-owned business. The show launches on Monday.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Monday, Feb. 7; 5 p.m.
Art & Beer Night Market L.A.!
Flying Embers Taproom
1581 Industrial St., downtown L.A.
Alternative Entertainment holds its first night market of the year, showcasing more than 25 local artists, craft beers, and food.
COST: $5 admission; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Feb. 8 - Sunday, March 13
Power of Sail
Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse
10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood
The West Coast premiere of the play written by Paul Grellong and directed by Weyni Mengesha features a cast including Bryan Cranston, Amy Brenneman, and Hugo Armstrong. Previews begin on Feb. 8, with opening night on Feb. 17. The play looks at the “insidiousness of hate disguised as free speech and the question of who ultimately pays the price.”
COST: $30 - $129; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Feb. 9 - Sunday, March 13
Slave Play
Mark Taper Forum
135 N Grand Ave., downtown L.A.
Playwright Jeremy O. Harris' new work has its West Coast premiere at the Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum, directed by Robert O’Hara. The three-act play follows three interracial couples who transverse topics of love, sexuality, and race through unorthodox means in 21st-century America.
COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Feb. 9: 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles StorySLAM: BELONGING
Los Globos
3040 West Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake
Carlos Kotkin hosts an evening of five-minute stories about “belonging,” fitting in or standing out. How you found your tribe — or haven’t. All seats are on a first-come-first-served basis. Seating is not guaranteed.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Feb. 9: 6 p.m. PST
Dean Koontz in Conversation with Tess Gerritsen
Virtual
Live Talks Los Angeles welcomes author Dean Koontz, who discusses his career and his latest novel Quicksilver with fellow author Gerritsen, who’s best known for creating the characters of Rizzoli and Isles. Ticket price includes a signed copy of the book.
COST: $40; MORE INFO
Thursday, Feb. 10: 7:30 p.m.
My Bloody Valentine - 3D: Fears & Beers
Regency Theatres Van Nuys Plant 16
7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys
The Screamfest Horror Festival presents a screening of the 2009 slasher film starring Jensen Ackles, Jamie King, Kerr Smith, and Betsy Rue. The event also features a Q&A with writer Todd Farmer, director Patrick Lussier, and other guests, moderated by Brian Collins. Tickets for guests 21 and older include a beer.
COST: $16; MORE INFO
Thursday, Feb. 10: 8 p.m.
Shaquille O'Neal All Star Comedy Jam
Microsoft Theater
777 Chick Hearn Ct., downtown L.A.
The night of laughs features comedians DeRay Davis, Michael Blackson, Earthquake, Bill Bellamy, and Mo'Nique.
COST: $90 - $180; MORE INFO
Thursday, Feb. 10: 6 p.m.
Directed by Ivan Dixon: “The Sty of the Blind Pig” (U.S., 5/31/1974)
Virtual
The UCLA Film & Television Archive screens a virtual program of a KCET production that aired in 1974 and was directed by actor, director, and producer Ivan Dixon. Phillip Hayes Dean’s play, first presented by the Negro Ensemble Company in 1971, explores a volatile relationship between a mother and daughter against the backdrop of the burgeoning civil rights movement. The screening will be introduced by writer-director and Professor Dominic Taylor of the UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Thursday, Feb. 10 - Tuesday, March 15
Intersecting Identities
Arushi Gallery
1243 W. Temple St., downtown L.A.
The group show features artworks by 12 international contemporary artists representing the African Diaspora. Curated by Arushi Kapoor and Tina Tangalakis, the exhibition showcases 24 works by 12 international artists. The opening reception will be held at the gallery on Feb. 10 from 6:30-10 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Thursday, Feb. 10; 7 p.m.
Sid and Nancy
Los Feliz Theatre
1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz
The 1986 film follows the self-destructive relationship between Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols and Nancy Spungen, an American groupie. Shot in docu-realist style, the film stars Gary Oldman and Chloe Webb. The film screens as part of American Cinematheque’s Love of Cinema series.
COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO
Thursday, Feb. 10 - Saturday, Feb. 12
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest
Crypto.com Arena
1111 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.
The music fest features today’s top stars over three nights, beginning with Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly on Thursday night, followed by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with Mickey Guyton on Friday, and Green Day and Miley Cyrus on Saturday.
COST: Tickets start at $50; MORE INFO
Thursday, Feb. 10: 8 p.m.
An Evening with Gregory Porter
Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya)
18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge
The crooner brings his Grammy-winning baritone to the Soraya stage as its month-long Jazz at Naz festival continues.
COST: $41 - $94; MORE INFO
TV / Streaming Pick
Fairview
Fairview is a new half-hour adult animated series that debuts on Comedy Central on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 8:30 p.m., directly after South Park. The weekly, hyper-topical show focuses on the effect national politics has on a small town. Stephen Colbert serves as one of the show’s executive producers. The eight episodes feature voice talent Marina Cockenberg, James Austin Johnson, Aparna Nancherla, Jeremy Levick, Blair Socci, Graham Techler, Atsuko Okatsuka, Otter Lee, Carl Foreman Jr, Jack Bensinger, Lisa Gilroy, and Joey Romaine.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant, bar, and food happenings in SoCal this week:
- PJ Calapa, chef of New York’s Scampi, heads to L.A. for a collaborative dinner with Wes Whitsell at Hatchet Hall in Culver City on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The menu includes razor clams, deviled eggs, seabass, Mafaldini scampi, grass-fed ribeye, ligurian olive oil cake, vanilla panna cotta, and Dos Hombres Mezcal cocktails by Scampi head bartender Oscar Gil. Tickets are $150 per person.
- Grillo’s Pickles teams with apparel line Anwar Carrots (sold exclusively by Urban Outfitters). To celebrate the collaboration, there’s a release party at the Rialto Theater in downtown L.A. on Thursday, Feb. 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. with a DJ, food, drinks, and surprises. RSVP, as space is limited.
- Ike’s Love & Sandwiches celebrates the grand opening of its first Hollywood location (1517 Vine St., Unit 107) on Wednesday, Feb 9. The first 50 guests in line starting at 10 a.m. get a free sandwich and an Ike’s Hollywood T-shirt. After the free giveaway, guests can choose their sandwich for only $6 each (limit 2 per person).
- L’Ermitage Beverly Hills and former NFL player and founder of The Wine MVP Will Blackmon are throwing a rooftop luxury tailgate experience before the Super Bowl on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. Held in partnership with Sonoma County’s Jordan Winery, pairings include smoky cognac chicken wings with 2013 cabernet, horseradish BBQ beef and crisp chicken with date and chipotle sliders paired with 2017 cabernet, and spicy vegetarian tacos with 2014 chardonnay. Tickets are $180 per person and are available from OpenTable.
- It’s National Pizza Day on Wednesday, Feb. 9, and Joe's Pizza celebrates with free slices of their New York-style cheese pizza to the first 100 people at all of their six SoCal locations. To receive the free slice, customers must show they follow @JoesPizzaLA on IG and mention "I Love Joe's" at check-out.
- For those celebrating National Pizza Day at home, the Santa Monica-based Outside Table celebrates with the launch of their certified organic Pizza Night Set. For one day only, it will be sold for $16.99 (original price: $45). The kit comes with two jars of Pizza Night Sauce, a jar of Pizza Thyme, and one jar of Friday Fennel Spice.