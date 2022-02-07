PETA Calls For An Investigation Into 'Jackass Forever'

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

In a letter sent to the offices of the Los Angeles City Attorney, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney, and Los Angeles County District Attorney, PETA is calling for an investigation “against those involved in filming scenes depicting cruelty to animals in the movie Jackass Forever." Scenes in the movie were filmed in both counties.

The animal rights group alleges that various scenes in the stunt-driven movie were harmful to a number of animals involved.

"Instead of cutting scenes that involved goading a bull into charging, provoking a sensitive snake to the point of attack, and forcing an easily frightened tarantula into an enclosed tube between the heads of two people who were yelling, Paramount Pictures added even more animal-exploiting 'stunts' into the film's final cut," PETA said in a statement.

The organization also points to two other scenes with a turtle and a large number of bees, both involving the actors' genitals. Many bees died after stinging Steve-O on his genitalia.

PETA first flagged their concerns to the City Attorney Mike Feuer's office in September when the trailer was released. The group says it became aware of even more instances of animal cruelty when the film came out in theaters last week.

“These deliberate acts of animal abuse normalize cruelty to animals, are likely to be copied, and must not be allowed to be used as examples of how the entertainment industry can thumb its nose at the law,” said PETA’s attorney, Caitlin Zittkowski in the letter.

Now, it's hoping the call for an "investigation and potential criminal charges" will tell Hollywood it is not ok to abuse animals for film and television purposes.

"Animals are not actors — they didn't consent to these horrific stunts, and they shouldn't be used for our entertainment," the animal rights group said.

KPCC/LAist has contacted the LA City Attorney and Paramount Pictures for comment and is still awaiting a response.