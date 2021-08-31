Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Morning Brief: 'Firenadoes,' Vaccination Deadlines, And Tailgating At The Drive-In

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Aug 31, 2021 5:00 AM
A firenado is shown, in which a funnel of fire and smoke creates a whirl like a tornado at the center of a wildfire blaze. A fire truck is in the foreground with the firenado on the side, and the sky full of ash and smoke.
A funnel of fire and smoke create a whirl like a tornado in the Central California French Fire August 25, 2021.
(David McNew
/
Getty Images)
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s August 31.

When it comes to wildfires, we already have plenty to worry about in California. Devastating blazes are becoming more common, and 2021 is on track to be the worst year yet.

If that wasn’t enough, my colleague Julia Paskin reports on a specific phenomenon that can occur during particularly windy fires: the fire whirl, or fire tornado, or “firenado.”

"Firenadoes" are on our radar because one hit Riverside County over the weekend, caused by the Chaparral Fire. In pictures and videos, a twisting, narrow funnel of dark smoke and ash can be seen winding skywise from the center of the flames.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Caused by strong winds pushing warm air upwards and creating a whirling vortex shape, "firenadoes" happen during extreme fire conditions, and are the size and shape of regular tornadoes.

About The Morning Brief

  • The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

“They can be very destructive as they impact any structures,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Adam Roser.

"Firenadoes" are relatively rare, although it’s not clear whether their recent appearances have anything to do with climate change or changing weather. Another fire tornado was spotted in Kern County last week, caused by the French Fire.

As of Monday evening, the Chapparal Fire had burned nearly 1,500 acres in San Diego and Riverside counties and was 13% contained. Evacuations have been ordered in some areas.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Tailgating At The Drive-In

devils-drive-in-valentines-day.jpg
Cars at the drive-in.
(Photo by Paul Gronner)

The Rooftop Cinema Club has launched a new type of outdoor movie experience where visitors can tailgate next to their cars. At the “drive-up,” attendees are assigned a personal area in a living room setting, complete with headphones and lawn chairs. Jurassic Park and Queen & Slim are screening on Thursday of this week.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Or, you could: See a new chamber opera — in a shipping container. Laugh along with Atsuko Okatsuka. Watch classics Sunset Boulevard and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? Catch Future Islands live. Sample the tastes of Gullah Geechee cuisine. And more.

Help Us Cover Your Community

  • Got something you’ve always wanted to know about Southern California and the people who call it home? Is there an issue you want us to cover? Ask us anything.

  • Have a tip about news on which we should dig deeper? Let us know.

Related Stories