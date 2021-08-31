Morning Brief: 'Firenadoes,' Vaccination Deadlines, And Tailgating At The Drive-In

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s August 31.

When it comes to wildfires, we already have plenty to worry about in California. Devastating blazes are becoming more common, and 2021 is on track to be the worst year yet.

If that wasn’t enough, my colleague Julia Paskin reports on a specific phenomenon that can occur during particularly windy fires: the fire whirl, or fire tornado, or “firenado.”

"Firenadoes" are on our radar because one hit Riverside County over the weekend, caused by the Chaparral Fire . In pictures and videos, a twisting, narrow funnel of dark smoke and ash can be seen winding skywise from the center of the flames.

Caused by strong winds pushing warm air upwards and creating a whirling vortex shape, "firenadoes" happen during extreme fire conditions, and are the size and shape of regular tornadoes.

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

“They can be very destructive as they impact any structures,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Adam Roser.

"Firenadoes" are relatively rare, although it’s not clear whether their recent appearances have anything to do with climate change or changing weather. Another fire tornado was spotted in Kern County last week, caused by the French Fire.

As of Monday evening, the Chapparal Fire had burned nearly 1,500 acres in San Diego and Riverside counties and was 13% contained. Evacuations have been ordered in some areas.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.



What Else You Need To Know Today

Angelenos with limited mobility can request to have the coronavirus vaccine brought to them.

to have the coronavirus vaccine brought to them. The Caldor Fire has forced residents of South Lake Tahoe to evacuate.

residents of South Lake Tahoe to evacuate. Some college campuses have set deadlines for students and employees to submit proof of vaccination.

for students and employees to submit proof of vaccination. If a Republican takes over for Gov. Gavin Newsom, what could they actually accomplish?

Residents of senior living facilities can no longer be forced out during the pandemic, but it's too late for residents at one Boyle Heights facility.

Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Tailgating At The Drive-In

Cars at the drive-in. (Photo by Paul Gronner)

The Rooftop Cinema Club has launched a new type of outdoor movie experience where visitors can tailgate next to their cars. At the “drive-up,” attendees are assigned a personal area in a living room setting, complete with headphones and lawn chairs. Jurassic Park and Queen & Slim are screening on Thursday of this week.

Or, you could: See a new chamber opera — in a shipping container. Laugh along with Atsuko Okatsuka. Watch classics Sunset Boulevard and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? Catch Future Islands live. Sample the tastes of Gullah Geechee cuisine. And more.