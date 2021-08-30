Support for LAist comes from
Health

How To Get LA County To Bring The COVID Vaccine To You If Have Limited Mobility

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Aug 30, 2021 1:16 PM
Two vials of the COVID-19 vaccine are shown on top of a sterile white pad.
A dose of the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at UCI Health Center in Orange.
(Chava Sanchez
/
LAist)
L.A. County is offering in-home vaccinations for Angelenos who are homebound due to a health condition or mobility challenge.

The program is available through the county’s general vaccination initiative. To qualify, individuals must require the assistance of another person or medical equipment in order to leave their house, or their doctor must believe that leaving the house would be detrimental to their health.

To apply, L.A. County residents can call 833-540-0473 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., or complete an online request form that is available in 12 languages, including English and Spanish.

After filling out the online form or dialing up the county’s vaccine call center, a representative will reach out to the requesting party within seven to 10 days to schedule the vaccination appointment.

For Long Beach And Pasadena Residents

Long Beach and Pasadena residents aren’t eligible for the county program; instead, Long Beach residents can apply for in-home vaccination here, and Pasadena residents can apply by calling the Pasadena Citizen Service Center at 626-744-7311, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Angelenos who have trouble leaving their homes also have the option of using the state’s program, which offers assistance getting to a vaccination site, in addition to in-home appointments. After filling out an online form through California’s MyTurn portal, a representative will call to assist with arrangements.

For more information about vaccine scheduling and appointments, visit our most recent vaccination guide.

What questions do you have about vaccines?

