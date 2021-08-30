The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Aug. 30 - Sep. 2

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Watch classics Sunset Boulevard and Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? See a new chamber opera — in a shipping container. Laugh along with Atsuko Okatsuka. Catch Future Islands live. And sample the tastes of Gullah Geechee cuisine.



Monday, Aug. 30 - Friday, Sept. 3; 7 p.m.

Barrio Fino Music Docu-series

Developed during the pandemic as a love letter to the communities and neighborhoods surrounding MacArthur Park, the five-episode docuseries premieres on Levitt L.A.’s YouTube channel beginning Monday, with a new episode airing nightly. Each 60-minute episode explores the music and cultural diversity of Westlake, Koreatown, Historic Filipinotown and the North American Indigenous populations of L.A., as well as the history of youth and hip-hop in the park.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 1; 8 p.m.

Future Islands

Greek Theatre

2700 N Vermont Ave., Griffith Park

The synthpop outfit brings its Calling Out in Space tour to L.A. in support of the band's 2020 album, As Long As You Are. Hinds, the Spanish indie rock band, opens.

COST: $19.50 - $59.50; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept.1 and Thursday, Sept. 2; 7:30 and 9:50 p.m.

Sunset Boulevard / Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax

The theater screens a double-bill about fading showbiz careers. The early show features Gloria Swanson as a fading silent film actress who seeks help from a writer for her triumphant return to the big screen — with tragic results. The later film stars Bette Davis and Joan Crawford as embittered sisters who are forced to live out their golden years in a decaying mansion. If a show is sold out online, a limited number of tickets will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 1; 8 p.m.

Better Half Comedy

Bar Bandini

2150 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park

The weekly stand-up comedy night, hosted by Kara Klenk and Jared Logan, features sets by Hampton Yount, Hadiyah Robinson, Ever Mainard, Subhah Agarwal, Brad Wenzel and Ahamed Weinberg. The show is 21+.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Broad Stage presents the West Coast premiere of the new chamber opera, 'Birds in the Moon.' (Erin Baiano)

Wednesday, Sept. 1 - Saturday, Sept. 4

Birds in the Moon

Shipping Container at Santa Monica Lot #27

Corner of Arizona and 5th St., Santa Monica

In this new chamber opera, the action takes place in a mobile, state-of-the-art shipping container, where guests watch the story of Bird-Mother as she protects her daughter. The production includes live music, soundscapes and video projections. Created by Mark Grey and Júlia Canosa i Serra, and directed by Elkhanah Pulitzer. There is no parking on-site. The closest paid parking lots are at 1375 5th St., 429 Santa Monica Blvd. and 1333 4th St.

COST: $25 - $75; MORE INFO

'Pop Cultured' is a comedy game show at Flappers Burbank that features three comics competing against each other for the night's title. (Courtesy of Pop Cultured)

Wednesday, Sept. 1; 8 p.m.

Pop Cultured

Flappers Comedy Club Burbank

102 E Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

The movie-themed game show returns with three comedians competing in improvised games to be crowned the Pop Cultured Champion. Hosted by Nicky Urban and judged by Jimmy Pardo, this week’s contestants are Blaine Capatch (returning champ), Laurie Kilmartin and Doug Benson. Everyone must show proof of vaccination to enter.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Comedian, writer and actor Atsuko Okatsuka brings her solo show to Dynasty Typewriter this week. (Courtesy of the artist)

Thursday, Sept. 2; 8 p.m.

Atsuko Okatsuka Presents Hi

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

The writer, comic, actor and self-proclaimed "adult baby" says says “hi” in her first solo tour. We love her antics on Insta where we catch glimpses of her life with husband Ryan and her grandma, and we can’t wait to see what she cooks up live onstage. Watch her in Hulu and ATTN’s Mom & Pop or catch her on Roku’s The Show Nextdoor with Randall Park. Ages 18+. Proof of vaccination or testing is required.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Momoko Iko’s 'Gold Watch' represents one of the first dramas to realistically examine the trauma caused by President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066 of February 19, 1942, which led to the forced incarceration of Japanese Americans, and legal immigrants from Japan, during World War II. (UCLA Film and Television Archive)

Thursday, Sept. 2; 4 p.m. PT

Visions: Gold Watch

The UCLA Film & Television Archive presents a one-time screening of Momoko Iko’s 1976 drama, one of the first that realistically examined the trauma caused by President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066 of Feb. 19, 1942, which led to the forced incarceration of Japanese Americans (and legal immigrants from Japan) during World War II. A panel discussion follows with Valerie Matsumoto and Brian Niiya.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 2; 5 p.m.

Kristin Sakoda & Marc Bamuthi Joseph

This Zoom discussion centered around diversity, equity and inclusion in all facets of theater-making features Kristin Sakoda, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Arts & Culture, and poet and playwright Marc Bamuthi Joseph.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 2; 7:45 and 10:45 p.m.

Rooftop Cinema Club (RCC): The Drive-Up

Santa Monica Airport

3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica

RCC soft launches a new type of outdoor movie experience where you can tailgate next to your car. At the “drive-up,”you're assigned a personal lawn box complete with headphones and lawnchairs in a living room setting. On Thursday, RCC screens Jurassic Park at 7:45 p.m. and Queen & Slim for the late show.

COST: Tickets start at $25 per vehicle, depending on ticket type; MORE INFO

Patti Smith performs on stage during the 33nd Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert & Gala on February 26, 2020, in New York City. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tibet House / Getty Images North America)

Thursday, Sept. 2 - Friday, Sept. 3; 8 p.m.

Patti Smith with Jackson Smith and Tony Shanahan

The Ford

2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood Hills

Author and musician Smith takes to the Ford’s stage in a stripped-down evening of songs, joined by her son, guitarist Jackson Smith, and her longtime bassist, Tony Shanahan.

Thursday Sept. 2; 8 p.m.

Gershwin, Bonds, and Still

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave. Hollywood

Hear classics from the American songbook as well as lesser-known works. Featuring music by Ulysses Kay, William Grant Still, Margaret Bonds and George Gershwin.

Thomas Wilkins conducts the orchestra.

COST: $12 - $133; MORE INFO

All Month

Soviet September Film Series

Frida Cinema

305 E. 4th St. #100, Santa Ana

The Orange County art house cinema teams with the South East European Film Festival (SEEFest) to screen nine films from the former Soviet Union. The series begins on Wednesday with Andrei Tarkovsky’s Mirror (1974), a film that blends fiction with nonfiction as a dying man reminisces about his childhood. Other titles screening this month include War and Peace (1965), The Battleship Potemkin (1925) and The Ascent (1977).

COST: $10.50; MORE INFO

Streaming Pick

Only Murders in the Building

Hulu

The show stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as three neighbors in a Manhattan apartment who use their obsession with true crime stories to try and solve a possible murder in the building — and record a podcast about their adventures. The first three episodes (of eight) will be available to stream on Hulu on Tuesday , with the rest of the episodes released weekly.

The Grant is a new bar in Glassell Park, serving up natural wines, local beers and cocktails like The Secret Weapon (mezcal, lime, agave, angostura, orange bitters and tajin). (Jakob Layman)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here's the 411 on restaurant happenings in SoCal: