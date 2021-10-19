Morning Brief: Dodgers In LA, P-99, And Popular Kids

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Oct. 19.

Gird your commute, L.A. — the National League Championship Series is coming to Dodger Stadium, and the city is about to get lit.

Game 3 will kick off at Elysian Park at 2:08 p.m. today, and game 4 will start at 5:08 p.m. tomorrow. That means Sunset Boulevard will be basically a parking lot in both directions, as fans head to the match-up and the surrounding bars, starting at … well, probably about 9 a.m.

ICYMI, the Dodgers are playing the Braves for a chance to go to the World Series. They lost the first two games in Atlanta on walk-off singles, which means that the next two are essentially must-wins if the boys in blue are to have any shot at staying in the series.

Meanwhile, some tickets for this series are currently available for the shockingly low price of $98 on the Dodgers’ website, and as of yesterday afternoon, Stubhub had options available for as low as $50.

The Dodgers have had a strange bout of luck in the playoffs, seeming to lose at least one game to the wind . Here’s hoping we get back on track tonight, with Walker Buehler starting for the Dodgers.

What Else You Need To Know Today

L.A. City Councilmember and long time politician Mark Ridley-Thomas said he will step back from his duties as he faces a federal indictment for his alleged involvement in a bribery scheme.

as he faces a federal indictment for his alleged involvement in a bribery scheme. A group of women firefighters has sent a letter to Mayor Eric Garcetti calling for his support for the resignation of LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas.

to Mayor Eric Garcetti calling for his support for the resignation of LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas. L.A.’s newest mountain lion is two to three years old and weighs 75 pounds. Welcome!

is two to three years old and weighs 75 pounds. Welcome! It’s now illegal in California to harass people on their way into a vaccination clinic.

Before You Go ... This Week's Outdoor Pick: Popular Kids Club

Popular Kids Club, an outdoor comedy show, has a fantastic lineup this week with Pete Holmes, Joel Kim Booster and Adam Conover. Hosted by Luke Wienecke, the Cypress Park event also includes free pizza and Halloween candy for the audience.

Or, you could: Watch a classic sci-fi zombie flick. Hang with vampires at a sultry rock opera. Head out on an early morning group hike. Take the kids to a “mummy and me” event. Laugh with (or at) all kinds of comedians. Explore the role of houses in classic horror movies. And more.