The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Oct. 18 - 21

Watch a classic sci-fi zombie flick. Punch cancer in the face. Hang with vampires at a sultry rock opera. Head out on an early morning group hike. Take the kids to a “mummy and me” event. Laugh with (or at) all kinds of comedians. Explore the role of houses in classic horror movies.

Monday, Oct. 18; 5:30 p.m.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Charity Boxing Class

Hotel Figueroa

939 S. Figueroa St., downtown L.A.

If you ever wanted to punch cancer in the face, now’s your chance. Join FORME studios’ resident boxing expert, Semoura Marche, for an outdoor cardio class atop the hotel. Attendees will be outfitted with a one-of-a-kind pair of Sanabul’s signature pink, vegan-friendly women’s boxing gloves to take home. All proceeds will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation .

COST: $40; MORE INFO

Monday, Oct. 18; 3 p.m.

The Earth Dies Screaming

Ted Mann Theater

Academy Museum

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

Many people consider Terence Fisher’s 1962 film, which mixes sci-fi elements with zombies, a predecessor to George Romero’s Night of the Living Dead. Watch it on the big screen and listen to the score by pioneering film composer Elisabeth Lutyens. The film screens as part of Sound Off: A Celebration of Women Composers.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Oct. 19; 8:30 a.m.

Early Morning Fitness Hike on Hicks Haul Road: 6-miles

Limestone Canyon Nature Preserve

Haul Hicks Road Staging Area, off Jeffrey Road, Irvine

This group fitness hike traverses six miles on the paved Hicks Haul Road (so you won’t get too dirty or dusty) with great views of Orange County and the Santa Ana Mountains. Attendees should be able to walk at a pace of 3 - 3.5 miles per hour and handle two steep hills. Register in advance as there’s no onsite registration.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Hollywood & Vamp is an immersive theatrical experience that plays for four nights only. (Robiee Zeigler)

Tuesdays-Wednesdays, Oct. 19-20 and 26-27

Hollywood and Vamp

The Bourbon Room

5653 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Immerse yourself in an underworld of vampires and depravity, ruled by the queen vamp, Theda Bara. The campy, sultry rock opera allows vampires and humans to belly up to the bar together (for now). The haunting experience features immersive theatre performers including cast members from Rock of Ages Hollywood. Ticket prices include show access and a speciality cocktail.

COST: $75; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Oct. 19; 7 p.m.

A Conversation with Nas & Hit-Boy

The Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The rapper and songwriter teams with producer Hit-Boy to discuss their working partnership, which includes winning Nas's first Grammy and putting together 2020's acclaimed album, King's Disease.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

The Moth's Los Angeles StorySLAM returns before a live audience on Tuesday night with the theme 'legends.' (Kene Sperry, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Tuesday, Oct. 19; 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles StorySLAM: Legends

Los Globos

3040 W. Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake

Lauren Weedman hosts a night of five-minute stories about legends and heroes, from haunted houses to superstitions to senior pranks. These are tales of encounters and experiences that are not easily forgotten. The venue is 21+.

COST: $15; MORE INFO

The Miskatonic Institute for Horror Studies presents a lecture on the homeownership trope in horror movies. (Courtesy of The Miskatonic Institute)

Tuesday, Oct. 19; 4:30 p.m. PT

The American Nightmare: Homeownership And The Haunted House

Virtual Event

The Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies presents an online lecture on homeownership as a thematic device in horror since The Castle of Otranto (published in 1764). Instructor Leila Taylor leads a discussion centering on films such as The Amityville Horror, The Haunting in Connecticut, Dark Water and His House.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Marc Maron attends the premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre on August 08, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Tuesday, Oct. 19; 8:30 p.m.

Marc Maron plays music and does comedy and has friends over.

Largo LA

366 N. La Cienega, Beverly Grove

The title of the event pretty much says it all about what to expect from the podcaster and comedian. Doors open for drinks at 7 p.m. Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccine required.

COST: $35+ fees; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Oct. 20; 5:30 p.m.

CalEndow Live: Dr. Angela Davis

The California Endowment’s speaker series welcomes the educator and activist to discuss why stronger communities are essential to the struggle for racial, economic and gender justice. Davis will also take questions from the audience.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Oct. 20 - Sunday, March 13, 2022

Unveiling the Past: The Art & History of Forest Lawn

Forest Lawn Museum

1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale

A new exhibition takes guests on a behind-the-scenes look at more than 100 years of art at the memorial park’s museum. Drawing primarily from its permanent collection, the exhibition includes Michelangelo replicas, paintings, drawings, sculptures, stained glass, maps, archival photographs and ephemera. The opening reception takes place Oct. 20, 5 - 7 p.m., with tours, drinks and hors d’oeuvres as well as live music by the Happiness Band ( RSVP required for the reception).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Jamie Foxx accepts Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for "Just Mercy" onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 22, 2020, in Pasadena. (Rich Fury/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Wednesday, Oct. 20; 6:30 p.m. doors

Jamie Foxx: Act Like You Got Some Sense

The Wiltern

3790 Wilshire Blvd., Koreatown

The multi-hyphenate entertainer is currently on a book tour to celebrate the release of his first memoir, in which he shares stories of being raised by his strict grandmother, the good and the ugly aspects of life in Hollywood and parenting his two daughters. Foxx will be joined by several surprise guests during the tour’s run. Every ticket includes a signed copy of Act Like You Got Some Sense.

COST: $49.50; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 21; 6 p.m.

Joshua Lurie and Minh Phan

Virtual

Vroman’s Bookstore welcomes Lurie, a food journalist and founder of FoodGPS, to discuss his book, History is Delicious, with chef Phan (Phenakite, Porridge + Puffs). In the book, Lurie explores dishes and cultural traditions from around the world. The virtual event takes place on Crowdcast .

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 21; 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Mummy & Me Kids Club

The Point

850 CA-1, El Segundo

The South Bay shopping destination brings back its monthly Kids Club just in time for Halloween. Both mummies and daddies are invited to bring the kids for Halloween-themed fun that’s more silly than scary. Enjoy entertainment from The Beatbuds and stay for pumpkin decorating, a spooky monster muppet show, trick-or-treating, games and balloons. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Fowler and CAAM co-present a discussion between photographer Kennedi Carter and curator Taylor Renee Aldridge. (Kennedi Taylor, Mariana (detail), 2020. Image courtesy of the artist)

Thursday, Oct. 21; 4 p.m.

Dress and Power with Kennedi Carter and Taylor Renee Aldridge

Virtual Event

The Fowler Museum and California African American Museum present an online talk to complement the Fowler’s current exhibition Photo Cameroon: Studio Portraiture 1970-1990s. Listen in on a discussion between photographer Carter and curator Aldridge as they chat about Carter’s recent series, Flexing/New Realm, which features portraits of friends in historically inspired costumes and poses. They’ll also touch on Blackness, self-image and the practices of Black artists who subvert the power dynamics of traditional art historical portraits.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 21; 8 p.m.

Popular Kids Club

Permanent Records

1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park

The outdoor comedy show has a fantastic lineup this week with Pete Holmes, Joel Kim Booster and Adam Conover. Hosted by Luke Wienecke, the night also includes free pizza and Halloween candy for the audience.

COST: FREE / $5 suggested donation; MORE INFO

Thursday, Oct. 21 - Saturday, Oct. 23; 8 and 9:30 p.m.

UP! The Umbrella Project

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The dance company Pilobolus — founded in 1971 and named after a backyard fungus known for strength and speed — teams with MIT and The Music Center for a community arts project. Developed to connect strangers through movement, participants become part of the creative process by changing colors on LED umbrellas during this large-scale, nighttime project. The large screens on the plaza will display the work in real time. Recommended for ages 9+. Masks will be required to participate in the outdoor event.

COST: $5 ticket handling fee; MORE INFO



Thursday, Oct. 21; 7:30 p.m.

Who Let the Dogs Out

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd., Silver Lake

Amber Rollo and her pup Boris host a comedy show on the restaurant’s back patio, featuring sets by Ashley Ray, Giulia Rozzi, Ayo Edebiri and Caleb Hearon. Two-drink (or item) minimum.

COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO

Waves hitting the shore in Majuro, the capital city of the Marshall Islands on November 27, 2019. More than 200 people were forced to flee their homes after they were inundated by freak waves with swells averaging 16 feet high. (Hilary Hosia / AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, Oct. 21; 7:30 p.m.

Masters of the Currents

USC’s Bovard Auditorium

3551 Trousdale Pkwy., University Park

USC’s Visions and Voices initiative presents a theatrical production based on the experiences of Micronesians who fled their island nations to Hawaii. Created by Leilani Chan and Ova Saopeng with Innocenta Sound-Kikku and members of the Micronesian community, the show takes guests on a journey that follows those who crossed the Pacific due to environmental and economic pressures, and the challenges they face in their new home. A Q&A with the creators follows the performance.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The immersive experience Haunted House of Misfits is now open in the South South Bay. (Cachita Hynes)

Through Sunday, Oct. 31

Haunted House of Misfits

South Bay Galleria (corner of Artesia & Hawthorne)

1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach

If making your way through mazes while being chased by misfits and monsters is your idea of a good time, visit this Halloween experience. Concessions are available daily. Tarot card readings, face painting and additional activities take place on select days. The nighttime haunted activities are not recommended for children 10 and younger.

COST: Tickets start at $15; MORE INFO

TV/Streaming Pic

Queens

The new ABC show is a more dramatic take on the Girls5Eva concept as a 1990s all-girl hip-hop group tries a comeback. Of course, grudges and feuds die hard. The cast includes Eve, Brandy, Precious Way, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Taylor Selé. The show debuts on Tuesday, Oct. 19 on ABC at 10 p.m.

Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne (a.o.c., Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine, Larder Baking Company) have opened two culinary experiences i— Caldo Verde & Cara Cara — inside the new Downtown L.A. Proper hotel. (Dylan + Jeni)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on other restaurant happenings in SoCal.



Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne (a.o.c., Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine, Larder Baking Company) in partnership with Proper Hospitality are debuting two spots inside the new Downtown L.A. Proper hotel. Caldo Verde, a restaurant and bar in the lobby, draws inspiration from Portuguese and Spanish influences. Rooftop restaurant and lounge Cara Cara, featuring dishes such as piri piri fried chicken, vegan antipasto with smoked eggplant, wood-fired focaccia and arroz de mariscos. Both restaurants open to the public on Monday, Oct. 18.

L.A.-based food company Everytable celebrates the grand opening of its new grab-and-go store in Azusa (Citrus Crossing Center, 858 East Alosta Ave.) by giving away 500 free meals between Oct. 18-22. Each day, the first 100 guests who visit the store and sign up for Everytable's rewards program will get one free meal of their choice.

Pinky's cocktail bar in Los Feliz has reopened for the first time since the pandemic began. The team behind Atrium has revamped the bar program, led by beverage director Aly Iwamoto. The menu pays homage to '80s beach culture with cocktails such as the Three Day Weekend (bourbon, pineapple rim and banana) and Straight to VHS (gin, Campari, dry vermouth, damson plum and basil).

Former NBA star and Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson opens a second location of his soul food restaurant, Fixins Soul Kitchen, at L.A. Live on Monday, Oct. 18. Look for specialities including smothered chicken, shrimp and grits, oxtails and gumbo.

Wingwalker Brewery in Monrovia hosts several Halloween events throughout the month. On Thursday at 7 p.m., guests can listen to four songwriters share stories and perform songs in the round while sampling Wingwalker's craft beers and nibbling on wood-fired pizza.

The Common Good recently launched its first pop-up location at Food Lab in the Hollywood Media District (732 N. Highland Ave.). The menu includes plant- and meat-based options including artichoke "crab cakes," Korean fried popcorn chicken or cauliflower and cornmeal crust cast iron pizzas. The pop-up is open Tuesday – Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Eataly's Terra welcomes guest chef Norberto Piattoni on Wednesday, Oct. 20 for its "A Study of Fire" series. Piattoni learned traditional open-fire cooking techniques on his grandfather's farm in Argentina. Reservations are required.

If you have extra cash burning a hole in your pocket, Union in Pasadena is holding a seven-course wine dinner on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Guests can expect dishes such as smoked bass rillette with Passmore Ranch caviar and candele pasta with a wild boar ragu. Pairings from Wenzlau Vineyard and Habit Wine. Cost is $175 per person, not including tax and gratuity.

Tanteo Tequila partners with Terranea Resort for "Terranea Turns Pink" in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. For every Tanteo Spice Up Your Awareness pink cocktail cocktail sold, Tanteo donates $1 to benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Cancer Support Community.