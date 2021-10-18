Dodgers Championship Series Tickets Available For Under $100 (No Need To Sell An Organ)

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Dodgers tickets are on sale for the National League Championship Series this week — the team's firsthome game against the Atlanta Braves is Tuesday afternoon. The Dodgers trail in the series 2-0, but they'll get at least two shots here at Dodger Stadium to get back on track toward the World Series.

Tickets for a championship series can often cost an arm and a leg, but no need for organ prioritization this time around. Tickets are currently available for as low as $98, running up to $160.

Those Game 3 tickets have some even cheaper options from ticket broker Stubhub, starting at just $50 at press time. Of course, if you have some extra cash, there are always people on the secondary market happy to help relieve you of that burden — there are Dugout Club seats for sale that range into the thousands, with someone even asking as much as $10,000 (each).

NLCS Game 4 is Wednesday at 5:08 p.m. If the Dodgers avoid a sweep, then we get one more home game Thursday before the series heads back to Atlanta for up to two more.

Are you hoping to see the Dodgers make it to the World Series? They may be down, but they've still got a shot — and if you want your shot at purchasing likely more expensive tickets for the Series, registration is currently open for you to get your chance. There's no guarantee you'll be able to purchase tickets, but you just may be able to if you sign up by this Sunday night. The random drawing for who gets to purchase those tickets is scheduled for on or around next Monday.

Good luck! To ticket purchasers, and to our team.