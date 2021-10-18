Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Play In LA

Dodgers Championship Series Tickets Available For Under $100 (No Need To Sell An Organ)

By  Mike Roe
Published Oct 18, 2021 12:10 PM
Cars are backed up across four lanes heading into Dodger Stadium, under a Dodger Stadium banner that notes it's at GATE A, with a street sign reading STADIUM above, and traffic lights to the left of that.
Fans line up outside Dodger Stadium on Oct. 11, 2021. We've got how you can join them (well, probably some of them, and some of you) for the National League Championship Series.
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)
LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Dodgers tickets are on sale for the National League Championship Series this week — the team's firsthome game against the Atlanta Braves is Tuesday afternoon. The Dodgers trail in the series 2-0, but they'll get at least two shots here at Dodger Stadium to get back on track toward the World Series.

Tickets for a championship series can often cost an arm and a leg, but no need for organ prioritization this time around. Tickets are currently available for as low as $98, running up to $160.

Those Game 3 tickets have some even cheaper options from ticket broker Stubhub, starting at just $50 at press time. Of course, if you have some extra cash, there are always people on the secondary market happy to help relieve you of that burden — there are Dugout Club seats for sale that range into the thousands, with someone even asking as much as $10,000 (each).

NLCS Game 4 is Wednesday at 5:08 p.m. If the Dodgers avoid a sweep, then we get one more home game Thursday before the series heads back to Atlanta for up to two more.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Are you hoping to see the Dodgers make it to the World Series? They may be down, but they've still got a shot — and if you want your shot at purchasing likely more expensive tickets for the Series, registration is currently open for you to get your chance. There's no guarantee you'll be able to purchase tickets, but you just may be able to if you sign up by this Sunday night. The random drawing for who gets to purchase those tickets is scheduled for on or around next Monday.

Good luck! To ticket purchasers, and to our team.

What questions do you have about film, TV, music, or arts and entertainment?
Mike Roe helps you figure out what is worth your time and introduces you to other talented Angelenos who make it happen.

Related Stories