Mark Ridley-Thomas To Step Back On LA City Council Duties After Being Indicted

Facing a federal indictment for his alleged involvement in a bribery scheme, L.A. City Councilmember and long time politician Mark Ridley-Thomas said he will step back from his duties in a letter sent to colleagues.

He stopped short of saying he would resign.

"Throughout my entire career, I have sought to act with the utmost ethical conviction. I have every intent of fighting these outrageous allegations and expect to be fully exonerated," he wrote in the letter.

He will, for the time being, take a break from participating in council and committee meetings and says he is looking forward to resuming his "participation at the earliest appropriate time."

Federal prosecutors allege that when Ridley-Thomas was an L.A. County Supervisor he backed county contracts and lucrative contract amendments while one of his relatives got substantial benefits from USC in exchange.

The 20-count indictment was filed in federal court in Los Angeles. It accuses Ridley-Thomas of conspiring with Mary Louise Flynn, former dean of USC's School of Social Work, to provide his relative with grad school admission, a full-tuition scholarship and a paid professorship.

Ridley-Thomas' lawyer has denied the allegations, calling them "wrong." Flynn's lawyer said she "has not committed any crime."

The indictment traces the scheme to 2017 and 2018, saying Ridley-Thomas sought help from USC "to benefit his close relative" at a time when the relative "was the subject of an internal sexual harassment investigation in the California State Assembly, likely to resign from elected office, and significantly in debt."

The indictment does not name the relative, but Ridley-Thomas' son Sebastian resigned from the State Assembly in Dec. 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment against him by two Assembly employees.

An outside investigator later substantiated the allegations.

