Morning Brief: Digital Vaccine Cards, Public Pools, And Chicken Wings
Good morning, L.A. It’s August 5.
If you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, you might be wondering when and where you need to bust out your vaccination card — and you might plan to have it handy, as more and more businesses are requiring vaccination for entry.
But if you’re less inclined to carry around that precious piece of paper confirming your one or two shots (we see you, J&J), it’s probably time to download a digital copy.
My colleague Sofia James reports that getting a version of your card that you can carry around on your phone is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is click over to California’s Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record, an online portal, and follow a few simple steps. You’ll then get a link to a QR code, and a digital copy of your COVID-19 vaccination record.
-
This digital record can also serve as a replacement if you misplaced your original paper vaccine card.
Having a copy of your card so easily accessible might become even more convenient if the L.A. City Council passes a motion that was introduced yesterday, which would require proof of vaccination to enter any indoor public place throughout the city. The motion was authored by City Council President Nury Martinez and City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell.
In a tweet, Martinez expressed frustration over some residents’ lingering refusal to get the coronavirus vaccine.
“So many Angelenos stepped up and did their part,” she wrote. “They shouldn't be penalized with closures by those unwilling to do theirs.”
Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.
What Else You Need To Know Today
- L.A. may reinstate porta potties for communities of unhoused residents.
- Here’s what parents need to know before LAUSD returns to school in person.
- Improved mental health, more access to food — these are just a couple of the benefits UCLA researchers found when they studied the impact of pandemic-related eviction moratoriums.
- An underserved area of Long Beach may get a public swimming pool.
Before You Go ... L.A.'s Best Chicken Wings
Los Angeles is #blessed with many styles of chicken wings — classic, buffalo, smoked, grilled, baked, peppery, sweet, tangy, Mexican, Korean, Japanese — all unified at the temple of crispness and infinite flavor combos. Here are some of the best.
-
-
