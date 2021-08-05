Morning Brief: Digital Vaccine Cards, Public Pools, And Chicken Wings

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Good morning, L.A. It’s August 5.

If you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine, you might be wondering when and where you need to bust out your vaccination card — and you might plan to have it handy, as more and more businesses are requiring vaccination for entry.

But if you’re less inclined to carry around that precious piece of paper confirming your one or two shots (we see you, J&J), it’s probably time to download a digital copy.

My colleague Sofia James reports that getting a version of your card that you can carry around on your phone is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is click over to California’s Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record , an online portal, and follow a few simple steps. You’ll then get a link to a QR code, and a digital copy of your COVID-19 vaccination record.

About The Morning Brief The Morning Brief newsletter is sent mornings Monday through Friday. Subscribe to get it delivered to your inbox.

This digital record can also serve as a replacement if you misplaced your original paper vaccine card.

Having a copy of your card so easily accessible might become even more convenient if the L.A. City Council passes a motion that was introduced yesterday , which would require proof of vaccination to enter any indoor public place throughout the city. The motion was authored by City Council President Nury Martinez and City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell.

In a tweet, Martinez expressed frustration over some residents’ lingering refusal to get the coronavirus vaccine.

“So many Angelenos stepped up and did their part,” she wrote. “They shouldn't be penalized with closures by those unwilling to do theirs.”

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

Before You Go ... L.A.'s Best Chicken Wings

Buffalo chicken wings next to a cup of ranch dressing. (Scott Eckersley/Unsplash)

Los Angeles is #blessed with many styles of chicken wings — classic, buffalo, smoked, grilled, baked, peppery, sweet, tangy, Mexican, Korean, Japanese — all unified at the temple of crispness and infinite flavor combos. Here are some of the best.