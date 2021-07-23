Morning Brief: Delta Variant Surge, Conservatorships, And Self-Guided Bike Tours

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Good morning, L.A. It’s July 23.

Earlier this week, our colleagues at NPR took a deep look at breakthrough cases of the coronavirus — instances in which a fully vaccinated person contracts the illness — and how concerned we should be. The answer: not overly, as those cases are extremely rare and usually relatively mild.

That take is playing out in L.A. County, too. Reporting news from a press conference held yesterday, my colleague Jackie Fortiér writes that among the region’s COVID-19 cases from the first half of the year, just .13% occurred in people who are fully vaccinated. But the number of breakthrough cases has been rising recently.

Speaking to reporters, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer added that while cases are going up in the area, mostly driven by the delta variant’s spread among the unvaccinated, the situation would be much worse if those who received their shots hadn’t done so.

“Our county's case rate would likely be much higher if we didn't have so many vaccinated people,” she said. “We're extremely grateful to everyone who has helped reduce potential transmission by getting vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, my colleague Julia Paskin reports that in a survey, UCLA researchers found that about 12% of Southern Californians said they wouldn’t get the vaccine, and more than half of that group also said they socialized with people outside their household.

Ninez Ponce, the research director at UCLA’s Center for Health Policy, said those statistics are important to keep in mind.

“The people that are not likely to get vaccinated are the ones that are not following these guidelines,” she said.

Keep reading for more on what’s happening in L.A., and stay safe out there.

What Else You Need To Know Today

